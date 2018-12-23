﻿First Lady hosts praise and worship at Sanjika Palace

Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika on Saturday hosted a cross section of people from different denominations at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre to a thanks giving service of praise and worship as part of celebration of Christmas and New Year festivities.

First Lady during the thanks giving service at Sanjika

Over 60 choirs groups sang praise and worship songs while taking turns at the mighty altar expressing gratitude of the event as the year draws to an end.

Worship was on the rise as the old and the young stood together praising and worshiping God for all the good things bestowed upon the country.

Representatives of different choirs groups did not hide their joy for such an event as all the members present showed keen interest on the occasion the Palace organised.

Member of Chitsime Choir of the Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP), Chikumbutso Kamende applauded the gesture, saying Christmas Catanta had united the choirs.

“This is a positive development since it has brought choirs from different denominations to come and praise the Lord,” Kamende said.

Another member of South Malawi Conference Mass Choir from Soche East Seventh Day Adventist, Tryness Chikwana observed that the event had shown that there is strength in unity regardless of diversity in religious beliefs.

Member of Mpemba Mosque, Ajida Snowden said the music festival also provided a platform where they learnt different skills of singing through different choirs, thereby improving their singing styles.

“I wish the First Lady could make the choir festival an annual event because we have learnt a number of things. We have learnt to work together as people of one country with a common goal to attain development,” said Snowden.

Concurring with Snowden, Jennifer Weja from Dream Centre Choir of Nkolokosa Assemblies of God, said holding the event regularly would go a long way in reducing people’s prejudices on the basis of which religious belief was superior over the other.

Doreen Mulutha from St Mary’s Catholic Parish in Chemusa said the initiative came unexpectedly because she thought only people involved in politics would be privileged to visit Sanjika Palace.

“Such events will encourage people from different religious persuasions to start participating in church activities such as choirs so that they also conduct thanksgiving services,” said Mulutha.

Zambezi Evangelical Mission from Nkolokoti, Pastor Harry Kachimanga, said the event had shown that the First Lady values unity and harmony.

“Through this event, all denominations have been joined together, hence promoting harmony and unity among us Malawians such that it is my humble plea to the First Lady to continue hosting the choirs,” said Kachimanga.

