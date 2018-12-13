﻿KIM of Diamonds drops new December vibe: ‘Something new’

Lilongwe based singer/songwriter KIM of Diamonds has dropped new single titled “Something New”.

KIM: Something New

According to KIM,”Something New” has a vibe perfect for December playlists and the New Year.

“I just want to encourage people to start ‘Something New’, openly appreciating and showing love to the those that are doing this life thing with us. That’s one of the reason I wrote the song,” KIM explained.

She added: “Something New is inspired by love relationships. From the things you like about the person you’re with, to the little things they do that make you smile and feel appreciated, to experiencing life together, through ups and downs.

“It’s alright toshow your partner off. I feel we don’t do that enough. Life is too short to not express how good and wonderful people you love and who love you make you feel.”

KIM of Diamonds’ new single “Something New” was produced by BFB. The single is a blend of disco/funkvibes; upbeat tempo and simple, easy to catch chorus.

“I like how you say my name. You put the”e” before the “y”…”

“My full name is Kimberley and often times people either mispronounce it or they spell it as ‘Kimberly’ so when I meet people who say it and spell it right, it’sa simple but beautiful feeling,” she disclosed.

The song continues:

“It’s hard for me to explain, it’s simple things I like…”

“I couldn’t have asked for someone better,

You ride with me like no other

I’m showing off and I know it,

All we have is this moment…

So let’s not ignore it..”

With 3 albums to her name, KIM has worked with some of Malawi’s top producers including Lawi, BFB, Sonye, Abstract Records and Sam Genda.

At the moment, KIM is working on releasing more singles in 2019. Her current self titled album”KIM of Diamonds” is still available for purchase and download ononline platforms and her website (www.kimofdiamonds.com/downloads.html)

The next single, All Over Me (produced by BFB), will drop in January 2019.

Follow KIM of Diamonds:

IG: @kimofdiamonds

Twitter: @kimofdiamonds

Facebook page: KIM of Diamonds

