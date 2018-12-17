﻿Social media reacts to 2018 UMP Awards nominations

Some disgruntled individuals have taken it to social media platforms to express frustrations over the recently released 2018 Urban Music People (UMP) awards nominations.
According to local social media users including award winning reggae dancehall artist and TV presenter Black Jak, Third Eye and Hazel Mak, the nominations lack transparancy and are marred by a lot of discrepancies.
In his reaction, Black Jak described the nominations as “trash” while disassociating himself from the awards and the organizers.
Black Jak further questioned the nomination process asking: “How do you tell people to vote,to nominate? how? This only means the few artists with a lot of fans with access to the internet with a lot of data will make the nomination list. It’s almost 2019 and you still dont know how nominations are done?
“But honestly UMP should have learn something by now! I mean what’s their excuse this time?Awards nominations are done by Radio/Club DJs, local music bodies, local website hosts, entertainment journalists/bloggers and overlooking committee? We have always told them this.”
Taking his turn, award winning radio personality Joy Nathu questioned: “someone tell me how archaida Universe was not nominated for group of the year?”
However, UMP said the nominations were decided by votes from a panel of local urban music experts and popular votes from social media.
The nomination list comprises 18 of the 20 award categories and there are five nominees in each.
According to UMP Project Manager Wisdom Phanga, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Lucius Banda, while the Humanitarian Award will be determined at a later stage.
The final winners will be decided through SMS voting via codes and votes from the judges’ panel.
In a related development, UMP has partnered with Scallas Cafe to host this year’s awards after party on Saturday 29 December 2018.
Scallas Cafe in Blantyre is situated behind Robins Park, venue of the Awards.
Phanga then expressed delight in the partnership.
“Scallas Cafe will enhance our customer experience at the event by providing food and beverage services at the Awards and also hosting the After Party which will star DJ Reubie, DO Mnyaxy and DJ Bubblegum,” Phanga said.
Below is the list of nominees:
|Artist of the Year
|Fredokiss
|Gwamba
|Piksy
|Suffix
|Tay Grin
|Music Video of the Year
|Lubwa – Tay Grin
|Kusasa Mau – Gwamba
|Ndendende – Janta
|No one – Sonye ft Tuno
|Temporary – Lackie ft Teddy
|Video Director of the Year
|Essim
|Mest Media
|Ron Cz
|VJ Ice
|VJ Ken
|Album of the Year
|Mady P: Chi One Tambala
|Provoice- Knock It 1986
|Seven o more – yr2099
|Sonye – Somewhere in Africa
|Suffix – Before I sleep
|Song of the year
|Macelba ft Saint – Maluzi
|Malinga Mafia- Vuto Si ine
|Piksy- Umakwana
|Tay Grin- Lubwa
|Wikise- Uli Nzinga?
|Collabo of the Year
|Gwamba x Fredokiss- Nthawi Zanji
|Macelba x Saint- Maluzi
|Martse x Bucci – Dosage
|Saint x JJC- Friends
|Toast x Eli Njuchi- Hakuna Matata
|Best New Act
|Eli Njuchi
|Lackie
|Man Chi
|Mazz o Penga
|Teddy
|Best Female Act
|Hazel Mak
|Hilco
|Kim of Diamonds
|Sangie
|Tuno
|Producer of the year
|BFB
|DJ Sley
|Gaffar
|Henwood
|Janta
|Best Urban Gospel
|Gwamba
|Kelvin Sings
|Saxess
|Shammah Vocals
|Suffix
|Best Hip- Hop Act
|Fredokiss
|Seven O’ More
|Macelba
|Suffix
|Toast
|Best Dancehall Act
|Jay Jay Cee
|Mady P
|Malinga Mafia
|Provoice
|Purple C
|Best SADC International Act
|AKA
|Cassper Nyovest
|Diamond Platinumz
|King Monada
|Nasty C
|Best Afro-Soul Act
|Faith Mussa
|Lawi
|Lulu
|Patience Namadingo
|Shammah Vocals
|Best Duo/Group
|Bossaro
|Daredevilz
|Fortress
|Mabilinganya Empire
|W Twice
|Best RnB/Afro-Pop
|Bucci
|Kelly Kay
|Kelvin Sings
|Teddy
|Tuno
|Best Live Act
|Faith Mussa
|Fredokiss
|Gwamba
|Suffix
|Tay Grin
|Best Band
|Black Missionaries
|Mibawa Band
|Mizu band
|Soul Raiders
|Zathu Band
Leave a Reply