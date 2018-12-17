﻿Social media reacts to 2018 UMP Awards nominations

December 17, 2018
UMP award event 

Some disgruntled individuals have taken it to social media platforms to express frustrations over the recently released 2018 Urban Music People (UMP) awards nominations.

According to local social media users including award winning reggae dancehall artist and TV presenter Black Jak, Third Eye and Hazel Mak, the nominations lack transparancy and are marred by a lot of discrepancies.

In his reaction, Black Jak described the nominations as “trash” while disassociating himself from the awards and the organizers.

Black Jak further questioned the nomination process asking: “How do you tell people to vote,to nominate? how? This only means the few artists with a lot of fans with access to the internet with a lot of data will make the nomination list. It’s almost 2019 and you still dont know how nominations are done?

“But honestly UMP should have learn something by now! I mean what’s their excuse this time?Awards nominations are done by Radio/Club DJs, local music bodies, local website hosts, entertainment journalists/bloggers and overlooking committee? We have always told them this.”

Taking his turn, award winning radio personality Joy Nathu questioned: “someone tell me how archaida Universe was not nominated for group of the year?”

However, UMP said the nominations were decided by votes from a panel of local urban music experts and popular votes from social media.

The nomination list comprises 18 of the 20 award categories and there are five nominees in each. 

According to UMP Project Manager Wisdom Phanga, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Lucius Banda, while the Humanitarian Award will be determined at a later stage.

The final winners will be decided through SMS voting via codes and votes from the judges’ panel.

In a related development, UMP has partnered with Scallas Cafe to host this year’s awards after party on Saturday 29 December 2018.

Scallas Cafe in Blantyre is  situated behind Robins Park, venue of the Awards.

Phanga then expressed delight in the partnership.

“Scallas Cafe will enhance our customer experience at the event by providing food and beverage services at the Awards and also hosting the After Party which will star DJ Reubie, DO Mnyaxy and DJ Bubblegum,” Phanga said.

Below is the list of nominees:

Artist of the Year
Fredokiss
Gwamba
Piksy
Suffix
Tay Grin
 
Music Video of the Year
Lubwa – Tay Grin
Kusasa Mau – Gwamba
Ndendende – Janta
No one – Sonye ft Tuno
Temporary – Lackie ft Teddy
 
Video Director of the Year
Essim 
Mest Media
Ron Cz
VJ Ice
VJ Ken
 
Album of the Year
Mady P: Chi One Tambala
Provoice- Knock It 1986
Seven o more – yr2099
Sonye – Somewhere in Africa 
Suffix – Before I sleep
 
Song of the year
Macelba ft Saint – Maluzi
Malinga Mafia- Vuto Si ine
Piksy- Umakwana
Tay Grin- Lubwa
Wikise- Uli Nzinga? 
 
Collabo of the Year
Gwamba x Fredokiss- Nthawi Zanji
Macelba x Saint- Maluzi
Martse x Bucci – Dosage
Saint x JJC- Friends 
Toast x Eli Njuchi- Hakuna Matata
 
Best New Act
Eli Njuchi 
Lackie
Man Chi 
Mazz o Penga
Teddy 
 
Best Female Act
Hazel Mak 
Hilco 
Kim of Diamonds 
Sangie
Tuno 
 
Producer of the year
BFB
DJ Sley
Gaffar
Henwood
Janta
 
 
Best Urban Gospel
Gwamba
Kelvin Sings
Saxess
Shammah Vocals
Suffix
 
 
Best Hip- Hop Act
Fredokiss 
Seven O’ More
Macelba
Suffix
Toast
 
Best Dancehall Act
Jay Jay Cee 
Mady P
Malinga Mafia
Provoice 
Purple C
 
Best SADC International Act
AKA
Cassper Nyovest
Diamond Platinumz
King Monada
Nasty C
 
Best Afro-Soul Act
Faith Mussa
Lawi
Lulu
Patience Namadingo
Shammah Vocals
 
Best Duo/Group
Bossaro
Daredevilz
Fortress
Mabilinganya Empire
W Twice
 
Best RnB/Afro-Pop
Bucci
Kelly Kay
Kelvin Sings
Teddy
Tuno
 
Best Live Act
Faith Mussa
Fredokiss
Gwamba
Suffix
Tay Grin
 
Best Band
Black Missionaries
Mibawa Band
Mizu band
Soul Raiders
Zathu Band
