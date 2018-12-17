﻿Social media reacts to 2018 UMP Awards nominations

UMP award event

Some disgruntled individuals have taken it to social media platforms to express frustrations over the recently released 2018 Urban Music People (UMP) awards nominations.

According to local social media users including award winning reggae dancehall artist and TV presenter Black Jak, Third Eye and Hazel Mak, the nominations lack transparancy and are marred by a lot of discrepancies.

In his reaction, Black Jak described the nominations as “trash” while disassociating himself from the awards and the organizers.

Black Jak further questioned the nomination process asking: “How do you tell people to vote,to nominate? how? This only means the few artists with a lot of fans with access to the internet with a lot of data will make the nomination list. It’s almost 2019 and you still dont know how nominations are done?

“But honestly UMP should have learn something by now! I mean what’s their excuse this time?Awards nominations are done by Radio/Club DJs, local music bodies, local website hosts, entertainment journalists/bloggers and overlooking committee? We have always told them this.”

Taking his turn, award winning radio personality Joy Nathu questioned: “someone tell me how archaida Universe was not nominated for group of the year?”

However, UMP said the nominations were decided by votes from a panel of local urban music experts and popular votes from social media.

The nomination list comprises 18 of the 20 award categories and there are five nominees in each.

According to UMP Project Manager Wisdom Phanga, the Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Lucius Banda, while the Humanitarian Award will be determined at a later stage.

The final winners will be decided through SMS voting via codes and votes from the judges’ panel.

In a related development, UMP has partnered with Scallas Cafe to host this year’s awards after party on Saturday 29 December 2018.

Scallas Cafe in Blantyre is situated behind Robins Park, venue of the Awards.

Phanga then expressed delight in the partnership.

“Scallas Cafe will enhance our customer experience at the event by providing food and beverage services at the Awards and also hosting the After Party which will star DJ Reubie, DO Mnyaxy and DJ Bubblegum,” Phanga said.

Below is the list of nominees:

Artist of the Year Fredokiss Gwamba Piksy Suffix Tay Grin Music Video of the Year Lubwa – Tay Grin Kusasa Mau – Gwamba Ndendende – Janta No one – Sonye ft Tuno Temporary – Lackie ft Teddy Video Director of the Year Essim Mest Media Ron Cz VJ Ice VJ Ken Album of the Year Mady P: Chi One Tambala Provoice- Knock It 1986 Seven o more – yr2099 Sonye – Somewhere in Africa Suffix – Before I sleep Song of the year Macelba ft Saint – Maluzi Malinga Mafia- Vuto Si ine Piksy- Umakwana Tay Grin- Lubwa Wikise- Uli Nzinga? Collabo of the Year Gwamba x Fredokiss- Nthawi Zanji Macelba x Saint- Maluzi Martse x Bucci – Dosage Saint x JJC- Friends Toast x Eli Njuchi- Hakuna Matata Best New Act Eli Njuchi Lackie Man Chi Mazz o Penga Teddy Best Female Act Hazel Mak Hilco Kim of Diamonds Sangie Tuno Producer of the year BFB DJ Sley Gaffar Henwood Janta Best Urban Gospel Gwamba Kelvin Sings Saxess Shammah Vocals Suffix Best Hip- Hop Act Fredokiss Seven O’ More Macelba Suffix Toast Best Dancehall Act Jay Jay Cee Mady P Malinga Mafia Provoice Purple C Best SADC International Act AKA Cassper Nyovest Diamond Platinumz King Monada Nasty C Best Afro-Soul Act Faith Mussa Lawi Lulu Patience Namadingo Shammah Vocals Best Duo/Group Bossaro Daredevilz Fortress Mabilinganya Empire W Twice Best RnB/Afro-Pop Bucci Kelly Kay Kelvin Sings Teddy Tuno Best Live Act Faith Mussa Fredokiss Gwamba Suffix Tay Grin Best Band Black Missionaries Mibawa Band Mizu band Soul Raiders Zathu Band

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :