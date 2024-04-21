𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐫 𝐉𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐨 Malawians 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐞

Former President Dr. Joyce Banda has appealed to Malawians not to lose hope despite some challenges that the country is going through.

Dr. Banda said this at Nancholi ground in Blantyre during a political rally organized by Dr. Banda in her capacity as leader of the Peoples Party.

“Things will be fine and I understand what people are passing through but be assured that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Dr Banda said.

She then called on people in the country to stay focused regardless of what they are going through.

“Let’s continue working hard in our every day lives for the betterment of our country,” she narrated.

Dr. Banda was accompanied by former first gentleman and Retired Chief Justice Richard Banda.

Today’s rally, follows another one in the central region a week ago at Area 23 in Lilongwe.

The People’s Party will hold its convention in September this year ahead of the 2025 tripartite election and the former Malawi leader has already declared that she will contest on presidency.

