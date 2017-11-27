10 men Red Lions collects maximum points

10 men Red Lions Sunday had to come back from behind to claim a 3-1 win over deflated Master Security in the second round of TNM Super League played at water logged Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

Nelson Chirwa’s boys managed to collect six points in the capital over the weekend after silencing Blue Eagles at home 2-1 and have posted a third win in a row since change of technical panel.

Reds have moved to position nine from 11 with 33 points from 27 games while Master Security have dropped from 12 to 13 with 28 points from 25 games.

Zomba based soldiers were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when defender, InnocentMlima was shown a red for second bookable offence when they were trailing 1-0.

The visitors had a chance in the 20th minute when Mathews Simbeyi’s thunderbolt was saved by Masters goalie, Bester Phiri.

Master Security went off the hook a minute later when defender, Wyson Nkana had cleared the ball on the line when Simbeyi had connected Steve Ziwa’s cross.

At half hour mark, Masters Juma Yatin unbelievably wasted a golden chance when he blasted the ball over at the mercy of Reds custodian, Clement Mlomba.

Two minutes later, Reds brought in KumbukaniMwambeni for Mc Peter Makwale a move which paid dividend later.

11 minutes to break, Ziwa delivered a fine free kick which was connected by Simbeyi but it hit the cross bar with keeper, Phiri completely beaten.

The two teams shared equal powers at recess as they struggled to put their act acts together due to slippery playing surface.

Master Security were awarded a penalty in the 47th minute when Reds defender, Chimwemwe Chidati had brought down Vincent Nyangulu in the penalty box.

Midfielder Sam Ganda planted it neatly by sending Reds custodian, Mlomba in a wrong direction to make it 1-0.

Referee, Godfrey Nkhakanga sent Reds defender Mlima for an early shower after he had tripped off Nyangulu in a one on one situation in the 69th minute.

Three minutes later, Masters defender, Richard Chande rose to the occasion when he cleared the goal bound shot by Simbeyi after he had eluded advancing keeper, Phiri.

Reds substitute, Mwambeni cancelled Masters lead in the 78th minute after beating keeper,Phiri 20 metres out.

Reds stretched the lead through Innocent Bokosi in the 82nd minute when Simbeyi on a solo effort outpaced Precious Kalumo and TsanzoDalio before setting Bokosi to plant it home.

Reds Moses Nankumba scored his second for the road and third for day in the 84th minute when Simbeyi had sent a cross into the box.

The third goal was like a hammer blow to Masters players who had enjoyed the better part of the game until Red Lions had to dig deep to get three goals.

“I wish to express my disappointment over officiation today. The referee was bad in decision making and made a lot of mistakes which were all against us,” Red Lions head coach, Chirwa fumed.

He said the win has pushed his team to aim at finishing in top eight by the end of the season.

Master Security General Secretary, Zacharia Nyirenda simply said, ” it was a bad day in office.”

He pointed out that they cannot blame the players for loss owing to the fact that they beat same team 3-1 in Balaka during the first round.

Chitipa United, Blantyre United and Wizards are now potential candidates for relegation come end of the season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :