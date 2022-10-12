10 Things To Know About Desert Safari In Dubai For A Superb Experience

The city of Dubai is considered everyone’s dream world. The vibrant city culture, splendid malls, and thrilling nightlife attract sightseers from all over the globe.

The outdoor adventure that steals your entire trip is the desert safari in Dubai. This adventure is one of the compelling Dubai tourist spots to visit and experience the calmness, beauty, and tranquil emptiness of the golden dunes desert. This adventure will attract sightseers like a magnet.

Dubai is the perfect place to taste these local cuisines and view the local Bedouin culture. It is particularly noticeable even before this city evolved as a tourist corner.

Enjoy the eventful day in the Dubai safari trip that proposes wildlife-watching, bumpy camel rides, sandboarding, a dance performance with yummy barbeque, and the bliss of wearing traditional attire.

The rich adventures and exhilarating activities you experience throughout the day make the Desert Safari in Dubai a wonderful experience to cherish!

In this blog post, you will learn the top 10 things to know about a desert safari in Dubai for a superb and memorable experience.

1) Catch the first sunray

Watch the first ray of the ascending majestic sun from the Arabian desert. This sight of the sun is calm and fascinating.

This will make you love nature more and will melt your heart. You must click this stunning sight as a memento of memories on your camera.

2) Ride on a bumpy Camel

When you go venture on the desert safari, you must try riding a bumpy camel ride. Moreover, this camel ride will highlight the desert safari in the morning time.

This ride will aid you to explore more of the wildlife while wandering through the desolate desert. You must get a photo of having a falcon in your arms!

3) An thrilling dune-bashing adventure

If you want to explore the Dubai desert in an adventurous manner, then try Dune bashing.

This outdoor adventure is about a jeep safari ride where the vehicles go at different speeds over the golden dunes. This activity will pump your adrenaline high for the rest of the 20 to 30-minute ride.

