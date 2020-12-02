100 coronavirus positive patients disappear

Health authorities are raising a red flag after over 100 coronavirus positive have gone off local health personnel’s radar.

Information from the Public Health Institute of Malawi says the patients have bolted

over the past several months.

Since the first domestic cases were registered in April, health officials in local communities have been keeping track of the patients including recording constant updates regarding their status.

The health institute says as of November 30, some 102 Covid-19 cases got lost in follow-up.

The development is raising fears of a possible recurrence of the pandemic which has recently slowed down in the country.

Currently Malawi has 44 active coronavirus cases from a cumulative total of 6,028 confirmed infections.

The country has recorded 185 deaths todate.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster says it needs K4.5 billion to procure over three thousand tents to be used in schools of the country during this rainy season .

Deputy director of Response and Recovery, Dyce Nkhoma said most schools created open air classes to enforce social distance during this Covid-19 period and the absence of tents will affect studies of learners during this rainy season.

Nkhoma has pleaded with organisations and well wishers to assist with tents to use in schools .

