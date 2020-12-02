100 coronavirus positive patients disappear

December 2, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Health authorities are raising a red flag after over 100 coronavirus positive have gone off local health personnel’s radar.

Health workers at Covid isolation centre 

Information from the Public Health Institute of Malawi says the patients have bolted
over the past several months.

Since the first domestic cases were registered in April, health officials in local communities have been keeping track of the patients including recording constant updates regarding their status.

The health institute says as of November 30, some 102 Covid-19 cases got lost in follow-up.

The development is raising fears of a possible recurrence of the pandemic which has recently slowed down in the country.

Currently Malawi has 44 active coronavirus cases from a cumulative total of 6,028 confirmed infections.

The country has recorded 185 deaths todate.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster says it needs K4.5 billion to procure over three thousand tents to be used in schools of the country during this rainy season .

Deputy director of Response and Recovery, Dyce Nkhoma said most schools created open air classes to enforce social distance during this Covid-19 period and the absence of tents will affect studies of learners during this rainy season.

Nkhoma has pleaded with organisations and well wishers to assist with tents to use in schools .

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
DPP women challenge minister Chiponda on party cloth

Health minister Khumbize Kandodo-Chiponda had a taste of political tolerance in Thyolo this morning when opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)...

Close