12 Malawi U-17 players fail age verification MRI test: Over-aged

Malawi Under-17 national football team has sent home 12 out of 30 players who underwent Magnetic Resource Imaging (MRI) tests to verify their ages but failed the exercise at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (Qech) in Blantyre on Wednesday.

Only 18 verified as being under-17 while 12 failed the tests.

This means the players will not be part of the Cosafa Youth Championship Malawi will host from October 11 to 30.

Cosafa rules and regulations that all players participating in the age bracket competition must undergo scientific test.

Coach DeKlerk Msakakuona will have to find replacement for the over-aged players.

