14-year old Divine Kaponda emerges winner in AMAI’S Kids Got-Talent competition in Ireland

A 14-year-old Malawian girl, Divine Kaponda, who lives in Dublin, Ireland, has been declared the top winner in the Association of Malawians in Ireland (AMAI) Kids Got-Talent competition, which was held virtually on the association’s official Facebook page on Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Making the announcement in a televised program on AMAI’s page, the competition organizer and chairperson for the entertainment, Magga Mateo, said Divine was voted the top winner for displaying amazing skills in arts, drawings and painting.

“She deserves the title. She has displayed very amazing skills. She got talent and that is why we are giving her this amount so as to make her work hard,” she said.

Mateo thanked all kids who participated in the competition for being outstanding and phenomenal.

“We say thank you for all of you who took part in the competition for being outstanding and phenomenal. Let me also pass my gratitude to our sponsors Moto Money for coming in at the right time. As for the judges, Franz Amin, Vida Garmano Michelle Lofts and Diolet Chakwiya, I cannot say much for the amazing job you have done. AMAI is so grateful,” she said.

In his remarks, AMAI Chairperson Henry Mkumbira Phiri said the association decided to come up with the competition in order to identify skills among Malawian kids who live in Ireland.

“As an association, we decided to come up with this competition so as to identify skills among Malawian kids who are living here in Ireland. AMAI will also conduct the similar competition next year,” said Phiri.

In her remarks after receiving the cash prize, Divine thanked AMAI for organizing the competition, which, she said, will take skills among Malawian kids in Ireland to the higher level.

“We are very thankful to AMAI for coming up with this wonderful competition. This prize will help me to work extra hard and extend my skills. I hope this will also encourage others who have not done well to work hard and improve. We say thank you AMAI,” she thanked.

Divine walked away with €100 (an equivalent of MK100, 000.00) seconded by Angelica Khonje who went away with €75 and the third one carted home €50.

The Kids Got-Talelent virtual competition started on November 6 to November 28, 2021 and was sponsored by Moto Money online banking in Ireland.

