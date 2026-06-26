15‑year remand ends through plea deal

Kalilitu Jimu, who spent more than fifteen years on remand without trial after his 2011 arrest for an alleged murder in Nsanje, has finally had his case resolved under Malawi’s new plea‑bargaining.

Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) lawyers entered negotiations with State Advocates at Zomba Prison on 24 June 2026, reaching an agreement that was presented to court the same day.

Jimu pleaded guilty and received a nineteen‑year sentence — but with over fifteen years already served, he had effectively completed his term.

Arrangements for his release are now underway.

The case highlights how Malawi’s newly introduced plea‑bargaining system, issued by the Chief Justice in February 2026, can cut delays, ease court backlogs and prevent accused persons.

Jimu’s story is not an outlier. Malawi’s prisons remain overcrowded, and courts continue to face crushing caseloads.

His case shows how plea bargaining — used carefully and with judicial oversight — can prevent people from spending years in legal limbo.

Advocates say the mechanism will not suit every case. But when used appropriately, it can reduce delays, ease pressure on prisons and ensure justice is delivered within a reasonable time.

Jimu’s release is more than the end of a personal ordeal. It is a test case for whether Malawi’s justice reforms can deliver a system that is faster, fairer and more humane.

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