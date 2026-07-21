15 years of silence: NAP demands compensation for families of July 20 martyrs

Fifteen years after bullets tore through crowds of unarmed demonstrators, the National Advocacy Platform (NAP) has issued an emotional and hard-hitting appeal for the Government of Malawi to finally compensate the families of the 20 people killed during the nationwide protests of 20 July 2011.

In a strongly worded statement released on the anniversary of the tragedy, NAP said the prolonged delay has transformed a national wound into a painful symbol of “justice denied.”

Signed by NAP Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe and National Coordinator Baxton Nkhoma, the statement joined Malawians in solemn remembrance of the men and women who lost their lives during one of the darkest moments in the country’s democratic journey.

NAP described the victims as “Martyrs” whose sacrifice helped shape Malawi’s struggle for accountability, human dignity and democratic freedoms.

“Their sacrifice must never be forgotten. Their legacy must never be betrayed,” the statement declared.

The platform acknowledged that no amount of money can bring back a son, daughter, husband, wife or parent. However, it insisted that timely and adequate compensation is both a constitutional obligation and a moral duty owed to grieving families who have waited for answers and justice for a decade and a half.

“Justice delayed is justice denied. Fifteen years after this national tragedy, NAP calls upon the Government to conclude all outstanding processes relating to compensation for the families of the twenty victims and all those who sustained injuries during the demonstrations,” the organisation said.

For many of the affected families, the anniversary is not merely a date on the calendar—it is a recurring reminder of lives abruptly cut short, children who grew up without parents, and parents who buried their children while still waiting for the State to acknowledge its responsibility.

NAP warned that the memory of the July 20 victims must not be reduced to annual speeches, wreath-laying ceremonies and moments of silence.

Instead, the platform argued, their legacy should be visible in stronger democratic institutions, greater accountability, responsive leadership, and the protection of the rights and freedoms of every Malawian citizen.

The organisation called on political leaders, public institutions and citizens alike to recommit themselves to the ideals for which the 20 protesters died: justice, accountability, respect for the rule of law, tolerance, dialogue and peaceful democratic participation.

In perhaps the most poignant section of the statement, NAP posed a question that cuts to the heart of Malawi’s democratic conscience:

“Fifteen years later, Malawi must ask itself a difficult but necessary question: Have we truly honoured their sacrifice?”

The platform said honouring the victims requires more than mourning; it demands action.

“We honour them not by looking back with sorrow, but by moving forward with purpose—building a nation where citizens are heard, institutions are trusted, leaders are accountable and disputes are resolved through dialogue rather than violence,” the statement said.

NAP concluded by saying the greatest tribute Malawi can offer the Twenty Martyrs is to ensure that no citizen ever again loses his or her life for peacefully demanding justice, accountability, human dignity and good governance.

“Their sacrifice must remain the conscience of our democracy and the compass that guides our nation,” the organisation said.

The 20 July 2011 demonstrations erupted amid growing public anger over economic hardship, governance concerns and restrictions on civil liberties. Security forces opened fire on protesters in several districts, leaving 20 people dead and many others injured—a tragedy that remains etched in Malawi’s collective memory as a defining test of the nation’s commitment to democracy and human rights.

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