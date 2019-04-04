Uladi urges central region to vote for Mutharika

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the central region Uladi Mussa has urged people in the region to give President Peter Mutharika a second term mandate, saying he has done a lot in development for the country.

Speaking during a rally at Kabudula after Mutharika had officially opened the K39.6 billion Lilongwe Kasiya road, Mussa said no government has initiated road projects like the DPP under President Mutharika.

In his usual authoritative and aggressive orator, Mussa even poked fun at opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) that it always has confidence to win elections but at the end of the day complains that the votes had been stolen from them.

He said: “Kasiya was one of the areas where there was no development but DPP has transformed the area. The position that APM is hoolding now is the same one Kamuzu used to hold. So if Kamuzu was on this seat and you respected him a lot you should also respects APM and take him as Kamuzu. APM has done a lot and he needs to be given his second term.”

Mussa said DPP is poised to win the forthcoming elections because Malawians need development and not politics.

“As DPP in the remaining days we will not sleep and we will hold almost a humndred rallies so that we convince Malawians on our development agenda,” he explained.

DPP secretary general Greselder Jeffrey said if DPP managed to win while in opposition it is very difficult to be removed out of office with its house intact.

