2 children drown in  river, bodies recovered

Two teenage boys have drowned in a river in Kasungu where they went to swim and do some water games.

Kasungu police spokesperson Harry Namwaza identified the two as Joshua Banda and Gerald Manda, both 16 from Gululumula village in chief Kaluluma’s area in the district.

Namwaza said the bodies of the two boys have since been recovered.

He said the two joined their friends who went to swim in Msusu river, saying in the process of playing water games, they rode on a floating stem of a banana which unfortunately rolled and pushed the two boys in the fast flowing waters of the river.

Namwaza said the other boys failed to rescue the two boys but went to inform other villagers who came quickly but found that the two boys had already drowned.

