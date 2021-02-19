2 embattled DPP MEC commissioners continue to work despite moves to remove them

Two Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioners are defiantly working at the pollster despite moves by the Lazarus Chakwera administration to remove themselves.

Commissioners Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje are under pressure from the government to resign in their positions at MEC.

However, they all seem to be undaunted.

This morning, Kunje was in Zomba where she launched a by-election at Zomba Changalume.

She called on aspiring contestants in the March 30 by-elections to desist from violent acts during campaign period.

Kunje has also appealed to stakeholders such as the citizenry to ensure that they are following Covid-19 preventive measures during all the electoral processes.

Mec is set to hold by-elections in the area following the death of former parliamentarian for the area, John Chikalimba.

Mec will also hold by-elections in Chikwawa East, Nsanje North, Nsanje Central, Karonga North West, Ntchisi North and Lilongwe Msinja South constituencies.

MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale has said commissioners Kunje and Mathanga will be part of the team that will conduct the March 30 by-elections.

“The position remains as has always been from the time we were appointed on the June 7 2020, until we get contrary formal directions. We can’t, as MEC, be drawn into the politics of all this situation.

“We are a constitutional body which must continue to function within the parameters of our constitutional mandate,” said Kachale in response to a journalist question at the news conference.

Last week, the Public Appointment’s Committee of Parliament reaffirmed its stand that the two commissioners should be fired for being part of a team of MEC commissioners that was declared incompetent by the Constitutional Court and the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal having administered the annulled May 21 2019 presidential election.

According to Kachale, the official campaign period for the March 30 by-election started on February 15 and will end on March 28 2021 at 6am. There will be no nomination of new candidates in constituencies that fell vacant in line with the court judgment.

The commission is expected to announce the official results on April 1 2021.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!