2  Mzuzu Govt Secondary School students arrested  over theft of items worth K1.3 million

Two students from Mzuzu Government Secondary School have ended their Malawi School Certificate of Education Examinations prematurely after being arrested over theft of items worth K1.37 million.

Confirming the arrest on Wednesday, Mzuzu Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Paul Tembo said the two, Henry Nyirenda and Benedicto Chipaso, both 19, were arrested on Friday, June 28, 2019.

He said the two were receiving treatment at Mzuzu Central Hospital after they were severely beaten by fellow students who apprehended them and handed them over to Mzuzu Police.

“They were caught red-handed in possession of two computers, cables and books by their fellow students on June 28 when they were transferring the items from the celling to hide them away from the school premises,” he said.

Tembo said upon arrival at the station, one was unconscious and were both rushed to the hospital for medical attention where they are both responding to treatment.

Mzuzu Government Secondary School head teacher, Vincent Mudolo said in December last year, a similar scenario happened where two computers were stolen.

He said the two are suspected to be the culprits of the December theft.

Nyirenda and Chipaso hail from traditional authorities Chindi in Mzimba and Malengachanzi in Nkhotakota respectively.

They will soon appear before court to answer charges of breaking into a building and committing a felony therein.

