2019 DPP parliamentary candidate for Mangochi North East Overtone Imedi dumps the party

Amid squabbles in the hierarchy of the erstwhile governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the party’s 2019 parliamentary candidate for Mangochi North East, Overtone Imedi, has dumped the party.

Imedia is citing lack of political future in the blue camp as the main reason for exiting the party. He said he has already communicated with the party leadership about his decision to step down both as a “candidate as well as a regional member.”

“I have decided to quit DPP because I don’t see any political future that I can achieve while in DPP. This is a decision that I have made after putting it to a thought which took me for months,” he said.

But DPP Regional Governor for the Eastern Region, Sheikh Imran Mtenje, said he was not aware about the development.

However, Mtenje said the party will respect Imedi’s decision.

“The DPP practices open door policy where people can enter and leave the party any time. As a party, we will find a replacement for him before 2025 tripartite elections,” said Mtenje.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Imedi came third best with over slightly 5, 000 votes.

DPP has recently been marred by political divisions, with camps emerging calling for elective conference before 2023, which is stipulated in the party’s constitution.

