Officials from the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament are recommending a review of the law to stop Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC) from chairing any parastatal Board.

According to a report by the Committee presented in Parliament on Wednesday, the SPC is already in charge of all boards.

The report says that as the boss to all parastatal boards and having him as Chairperson of other Boards leaves him in a difficult situation to address misunderstandings.

This follows misunderstandings that were there between NOCMA and MERA on the mode of transportation of fuel.

According to the Committee Chairperson Joyce Chitsulo, Secretary to President and cabinet could not resolve the issue properly as he is Board Chair for Nocma.

Chitsulo said there is need to review section 92 subsection 4 of the Constitution which established the office of SPC.

Secretary to President and Cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi, currently chairs Boards of four Statutory Corporations, namely; EGENCO, Power Market Limited, NOCMA and Greenbelt Investment Limited.

