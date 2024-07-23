Illovo Sugar Malawi, Chikwawa District Council sign 3-way development MoU with USAID-funded Development Alternatives Inc

By Duncan Mlanjira

Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc and Chikwawa District Council, has signed a three-way memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Development Alternatives Inc. (DIA) — an all-encompassing programme for Governance for Solutions (GfS) funded by the United States Agency for International Aid (USAID).

The GfS programme was rolled out in August 2022 to run up to 2027 in eight districts of the country designed to enhance public service delivery in sectors of health, education, agriculture and natural resource management in eight districts — Karonga, Mzimba, Dowa, Lilongwe, Mangochi, Zomba, Mulanje and Chikwawa.

It is being carried out in partnership with key institutions of central government such as Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Education, department human resource management & development, local government service commission, national local government finance committee and departments of forestry and fisheries.

At the signing ceremony held at Illovo Sugar Malawi’s Nchalo Estate, GfS Chief of Party, Steven Snook said the programme employs a variation of problem driven initiative adaptation (PDIA) methodology, pioneered by Harvard University.

It brings together coalitions of knowledgeable citizens to identify governance bottlenecks that undermine public services, probes for root causes, designs solutions and implements them — “thus making service delivery responsive to local context”.

“GfS fosters a culture of learning and experimentation as it catalyses change that brings sustainable solutions to public service delivery challenges,” Snook said.

He added that these are aligned with MW2063 national vision that propels Malawi to inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance, adding that the MoU is USAID’s third objective in Malawi in which the “private sector increases inclusive and sustainable wealth generation”.

“Over the next two years, the partnership looks forward to strengthening local public-private partnerships and advancing mutual priorities of the private sector and Chikwawa District in the areas of public safety & security, the development of a mixed-use commercial park and appropriate waste disposal and management throughout the district.”

He emphasised that if the entities work together, they will create more complete and effective development programmes that address local challenges, saying: “This synergy will improve community efforts and allows for scaling, sustaining and replicating private sector engagement in other districts.

“Security, economic and environmental activities should improve community members’ quality of life. Residents will live better as safety and economic activity improve.

“New services and facilities will give community members More resources for a better life. This holistic living standard upgrade will boost community vitality.”

The MoU is also for youth empowerment as recycling initiatives will teach them useful skills and offer job opportunities, saying: “Young people will learn responsibility and community involvement by participating in garbage management and recycling programmes.

“These efforts will also encourage waste management entrepreneurship. Empowering the youth will unleash their energy and creativity — boosting local economic innovation and sustainability.”

It will also instill community confidence since a cohesive and secure community “requires faith in local officials and security systems as active participation will foster collaboration between law enforcement and community members to ensure safety”.

On his part, Illovo Sugar Malawi Plc Managing Director, Lekani Katandula described the milestone partnership as “standing at the threshold of a transformative collaboration”.

“This MoU is more than a document — it is a blueprint for sustainable development, a roadmap for collective action, and a commitment to the future prosperity of the Nchalo community.”

He added that Illovo’s involvement reflects the company’s “shared dedication to the principles of partnership, accountability and innovation. Illovo Sugar Malawi has long been a cornerstone of Malawi’s economic landscape, and with this agreement, we reaffirm our role not just as an industry leader, but as a catalyst for positive change.

“The challenges we face are multifaceted, but so are the opportunities. Through this MoU, we are setting in motion a series of initiatives that will address critical areas of concern, such as public safety, urban development, and economic empowerment.

“Our approach is holistic, recognising that true progress requires a concerted effort across multiple fronts.

“In the realm of urban planning, our team of engineers and managers will contribute their expertise to ensure that the Nchalo Urban Structure Plan is robust, forward-thinking, and inclusive.”

He emphasised that the growth of the community they do business in “must be managed responsibly, with infrastructure that can support both current residents and those who will join us in the future”.

“Security is paramount, and through this partnership, we will enhance the capabilities of local law enforcement by supporting the establishment and operation of Community Police Forums and Planning Department Rangers.

“The introduction of digital records, mobile courts, and other innovations will serve as a powerful deterrent to criminal activity, ensuring that Nchalo remains a safe place to live, work, and invest in.”

He took cognizance that economic development is at the heart of the MoU since the proposed commercial park represents a significant step towards diversifying the local economy, creating jobs, and fostering an environment where entrepreneurship can flourish.

“This initiative will not only provide employment for our youth but will also contribute to the financial sustainability of the Council — creating a virtuous cycle of investment and growth.

“Collaboration is key, and Illovo Sugar Malawi will work closely with the Chikwawa District Council to identify and implement development programs that benefit communities at the edge of our operations.

“We are committed to engaging in meaningful dialogue, sharing resources, and aligning our efforts with the broader goals of Malawi’s national development agenda.”

Katandula described the environmental stewardship as another area of priority, saying together with the District Council, Illovo will seek innovative solutions for waste management, including plastics recycling, ensuring that their operations and community “adhere to the highest standards”.

“This MoU is a declaration of our collective intent to drive change, to embrace our responsibilities as corporate citizens, and to contribute to the well-being of the society we serve.

“It is a pledge to act with integrity, to engage with our community thoughtfully, and to pursue a path of growth that is inclusive and sustainable.

“Thank you for your trust, your partnership, and your commitment to this shared vision. Together, we will build a legacy of prosperity and resilience for generations to come.”

Chikwawa District Commissioner, Nardin Kamba also attested that the partnership will go a long way to assist them in many areas they face challenges with such as waste management while acknowledging that Illovo has always been the district’s development partner.

“This is an excellent partnership as it will improve our revenue generation,” he said. “Waste management has always been our biggest challenge in our market and through plastic recycling, it will not only solve that problem but also create jobs for our youths.

He applauded Illovo Sugar Malawi for coming in as a partner in the MoU, saying the company keeps injecting its resources towards assisting Chikwawa, giving an example that they reserved 45 hectares of land of Nchalo Estate to grow maize meant for distribution to the surrounding communities.

