The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) today intensified its nationwide market surveillance campaign by storming Mchinji Boma, resulting in the closure of several shops, including the widely known Mchinji Dalitso General Suppliers outlet.

Dalitso General Suppliers was shut down after MBS officials discovered 98 bags of NPK fertilizer on its premises that lacked the necessary manufacturer declaration—a critical certification ensuring the quality and safety of the product. To make matters worse, the fertilizer was stored in a leaking warehouse, further compromising its integrity and raising public health concerns.

MBS Communications Officer Wazamazama Katatu stated that the closure was part of a broader effort to enforce compliance with safety and quality standards in the country. “We cannot tolerate situations where businesses jeopardize public safety by failing to meet basic standards. The absence of proper certification for such critical products like fertilizer is not only a violation of the law but also a potential risk to farmers and food security,” he emphasized.

In addition to Dalitso General Suppliers, six other shops were temporarily closed and fined K193,000 each for hygiene-related violations. These included Mulawe Shop, MSB Trading, John Shop, Fikani Shop, and Mamas Shoprite. The closures, though temporary, sent a strong warning to business owners in the area.

MBS officials found issues ranging from poor storage conditions to the lack of cleanliness in these establishments. “We want to ensure that the products reaching Malawians are safe and meet the required standards. This is why we are conducting unannounced inspections nationwide,” Katatu explained.

The raid in Mchinji is part of MBS’s broader mandate to safeguard consumer interests by ensuring that businesses comply with established standards and regulations. The bureau reiterated its call to business owners to prioritize quality and hygiene to avoid punitive measures.

For now, Dalitso General Suppliers and the other affected shops must rectify their violations before they can resume operations. Meanwhile, the MBS has promised to maintain its vigilance in ensuring that consumer safety remains a top priority.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!