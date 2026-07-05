Kaliati brace fires Wanderers back to winning ways

Mighty Wanderers rediscovered their winning form with a dominant 3-0 victory over Mafco at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre on Sunday, putting their FDH Bank Premiership title defence firmly back on track after two consecutive draws had threatened to derail their campaign.

Coach Bob Mpinganjira had seen his side frustratingly share the spoils with Ekhaya before being held by bottom side Goshen City Dedza FC, but Sunday’s performance was a timely reminder of Wanderers’ quality.

“It was important to get back to winning ways,” Mpinganjira told Nyasa Times after the final whistle.

The hosts made the breakthrough on 35 minutes when Kaliati stepped up to convert from the penalty spot after a Mafco player handled inside the box.

The dead ball specialist then doubled his tally just two minutes into the second half, curling a superb free kick beyond the helpless goalkeeper from the edge of the box.

The afternoon’s standout moment came on 54 minutes when Nyondo produced a stunning bicycle kick from inside the box to put the game beyond any doubt and send the Mpira Stadium crowd into raptures.

Wanderers managed the remainder of the game comfortably, with coach Mpinganjira using the opportunity to ring the changes — bringing on Chirwa, Mwalilino and Kamwendo for Kaliati, Sama and Nyondo on the hour mark, before Adam and Kamanga made way for Nahipa and Rajab Nyirenda in the closing stages.

The win lifts Wanderers’ spirits ahead of a crucial run of FDH Bank Premiership fixtures as they look to defend their title.

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