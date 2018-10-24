3 killed in fatal accident in Zomba

Three people have died on the spot and eight others seriously injured after a minibus they were travelling in was hit by a freightliner truck in Zomba last night.

Zomba police spokesperson Patricia Supriano said the accident happened at Six Miles when a speeding freighliner collided head on with a minibus labelled Paseli.

“The freightliner truck was over-speeding and the driver lost control of the vehicle which ended up in the collision,” said Supriano.

She said four of the eight passengers injured are critically injured and admitted to Zomba central hospital fearing the death toll might rise,” he said.

Supriano identified those who died on the spot as driver of the minibus Kingston Kapito and a passenger Mathias Ng’ombe as well as another unidentified passenger.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :