30 female inmates ‘reconciled with their victims’ as prison pioneers scheme

Thirty inmates at Thyolo Female Prison have successfully reconciled with the very victims and communities they wronged, thanks to a groundbreaking restorative justice scheme, prison bosses have revealed.

Steven Chimbiri, lead facilitator for restorative justice at the facility, said the innovative programme is helping offenders mend broken relationships before they even complete their sentences — a move designed to make their return to society far smoother once they walk free.

Officer-in-Charge Emily Banda revealed the prison has been working hand-in-hand with chiefs, churches and government institutions to spread the word about the scheme, in a bid to persuade communities to welcome reformed offenders back with open arms rather than shunning them.

The initiative has already won backing from religious leaders and traditional authorities, who attended a related meeting and pledged their support in promoting forgiveness, peaceful conflict resolution and lawful ways of settling disputes — all with the ultimate goal of slashing crime and repeat offending across Thyolo.

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