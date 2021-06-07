4 soldiers on Chakwera’s convoy killed in an accident in Blantyre

“I don’t understand why vehicles on the presidential convoy travel on such supersonic speed.”

A cruising armed Malawi Defence Force (MDF) military police officers on President Lazarus Chakwera’s convoy has been involved in a fatal road accident in Blantyre and four soldiers are feared to have died.

The police in Blantyre has confirmed.

The accident happened Monday afternoon at Grace Bandawe Conference Centre next to Blantyre Girls Primary School near the Henry Henderson Institute (HHI) and out of the four, one died on the spot.

According to an eye witness, the army vehicle on Chakwera’s presidential motorcade which is known as the ‘CROWD’ was carrying officers and was cruising on a high speed and the last vehicle on the presidential convoy skidded from the road and hit a brick fence.

The eye-witness said the driver of the Army armoured vehicle lost control and skidded away from the road then slithered and then swerved side to side before lounging into a brick wall.

“The car was driving at a high speed and it looks like the driver lost control in the process. Two soldiers, a man and woman, jumped off the car as it skidded off the road. It was so terrifying. One soldier died on the spot and had lost a lot of blood. I have learnt that three others have also have died.

“I don’t understand why vehicles on the presidential convoy travel on such supersonic speed. Why do they rush? Such accidents can be avoided or if it something to do with the security of the president that his convey should be over-speeding, then the president is better off using a helicopter as it is convenient, faster and safe for the president,” said the eye-witness who opted for anonymity.

This is not the first time that the ‘CROWD’ has been involved in a fatal accident.

