50 SMEs earmarked for NBM SME Expo in Mzuzu

About 50 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are expected to showcase their products at this year’s SME Expo organised by the National Bank of Malawi plc (NBM plc) in Mzuzu on Saturday.

The initiative forms part of activities marking Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Day celebrated on 27 June.

The participating businesses will come from a range of sectors, including agriculture and agro-processing, manufacturing, fashion and textiles, technology and innovation, and the creative industries, reflecting the growing diversity of Malawi’s SME sector.

One of the participating enterprises, Mizu Events Gardens, said it is excited to be part of this year’s event, noting that the platform presents an important opportunity to connect with new customers and expand its market reach.

Managing Director of Mizu Events Gardens, Rehema Simbeye, said as a Mzuzu-based events management and planning business, the expo provides a valuable opportunity for visibility and growth.

“We are excited to take part in this year’s SME Expo. As a business operating in Mzuzu, one of our biggest challenges has been reaching new customers beyond our immediate market. We are hopeful that this platform will give us better exposure, help us connect with a wider audience, and build awareness and trust in our brand,” said Simbeye.

She added that such exhibitions play an important role in helping SMEs build networks, learn from other businesses, and strengthen their competitiveness.

NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa, said the expo is designed to highlight the contribution of SMEs to economic growth while providing a platform for engagement between businesses and the public.

“This year’s SME Expo is set to bring out the strength, creativity and resilience of Malawi’s small and medium enterprises across various sectors. Through this platform, we are enabling businesses to showcase their offerings while also connecting with customers, partners and other stakeholders,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She said SMEs remain a key driver of economic development and job creation, adding that the Bank continues to support the sector through tailored financial solutions and capacity-building initiatives.

“As a Bank, we recognise that SMEs are the backbone of the economy. By bringing them closer to the public through initiatives such as this expo, we are fostering entrepreneurship, promoting inclusion, and supporting sustainable business growth,” she said.

Last year, the Bank actively engaged SMEs across the country in the month of June. This culminated into an SME expo hosted in Lilongwe in celebration of SME Day.

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