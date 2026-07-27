7 missing as speedboat vanishes crossing Lake Malawi from Tanzania

A desperate search and rescue operation is under way on Lake Malawi after a speedboat carrying seven people, including four foreign nationals, vanished without trace after setting off from Tanzania.

The Tanzanian-registered vessel, named Makutuwima Cruise and powered by twin 90-horsepower Yamaha outboard engines, belongs to businessman Andrew Makutuwima Nyirenda and had been due to travel from Mbamba Bay in Tanzania to Nkhata Bay in Malawi.

Chikosa Mkandawire, Senior Assistant Surveyor of Vessels in Nkhata Bay, revealed that authorities were alerted by the boat’s owner after the vessel failed to arrive at its expected destination, having last been in contact before departing Mbamba Bay between 10am and 11am on Sunday.

Chillingly, officials only became aware something was wrong when the boat failed to show up on time in Nkhata Bay, with no communication whatsoever received from anyone on board since it set off.

Mkandawire revealed the terrifying scale of what’s at stake, confirming the vessel was carrying seven people in total — four foreign nationals described as white, alongside three crew members, two of whom are Malawian and one Tanzanian.

“It is suspected that the vessel may have developed a mechanical fault while on the lake, although the exact cause of its disappearance has not yet been established,” he said.

Search and rescue teams have now been scrambled in a race against time to locate the missing boat and its occupants, as fears grow over their safety.

In a worrying twist, it has emerged that proper protocol was not followed ahead of the ill-fated journey, with Mkandawire revealing that Malawian law requires the Port Master to be notified at least 24 hours before any vessel’s departure — a requirement that was not met in this case.

Officials have now issued an urgent public appeal, calling on fishermen, boat operators and communities living along the lakeshore to immediately report any sighting of the missing vessel or its occupants to the nearest marine or security authorities.

“We appeal to members of the public, particularly fishermen, boat operators and lakeshore communities, to report any sighting of the vessel or its occupants to the nearest marine or security authorities to assist the ongoing search operation and more updates will be provided as additional information becomes available,” Mkandawire added.

The disappearance has sparked growing alarm across the region, with authorities continuing to comb the waters of Lake Malawi in the hope of finding the missing boat and bringing all seven people home safely.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :