7th cohort of MHRC commissioners take oath of office

The seventh Cohort of Commissioners for the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Friday finally took oath of office after months of legal challenges and wrangling.

President Peter Mutharika could not swear in the commissioners soon after they were appointed because of a legal challenge put forward by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) who argued that some of the appointments were illegal, citing the appointment of Baldwin Chiyamwaka as an example.

But on Friday, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Bright Msaka witnessed the swearing-in ceremony of the commissioners after the courts clearance.

The swearing-in ceremony took place Friday afternoon in Lilongwe.

The nine Commissioners are Stella Twea, Sunduzwayo Madise,Boniface Massah,Scader Louis,Reverend Patrick Semphere, Baldwin Chiyamwaka,Law Commissioner Rosemary Kumitsonyo Kanyuka,Bertha Sefu and Ombudsman Martha Chizuma.

According to Section 130 of the Constitution, MHRC has powers of investigation and recommendation as are reasonably necessary for the effective promotion of human rights.

