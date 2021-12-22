UK Diaspora Malawians in Leeds fetes on early Christmas

In a spirit of ubunthu and oneness, Diaspora Malawians living in Leeds City in the United Kingdom last weekend converged to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, connecting and networking at this year’s Christmas shindig organised to bring families together.

The early Christmas Party, which attracted Malawians and other nationalities from far and wide across the cities within the UK including, London, Bradford, Coventry, Nottingham, Manchester and Birmingham among others was organised by the Malawi Leeds Association (MLA) took place at the five-star Clayton hotel, which is located at the heart of Leeds city centre.

Howard Sichinga, one of the organisers of the event said: “It was great having everyone here to enjoy Christmas together. It has been a great atmosphere and after a long time of not being able to be together to celebrate as one people this marks a milestone in our lives for these days you will never know when else an opportunity such as this would avail itself to be together and celebrate together.

“Well done everyone for making occasion lively and auspicious. I would also like to register my gratitude and appreciated to our brothers and sisters from Ghana, Zambian, Zimbabwe, Nigeria and our British family for making time to celebrate with us.”

The event was coordinated and directed by Yussouf Chikoko who was the Master of Ceremonies of the event with such precision and utter professionalism making the event colourful.

Guests were treated to a sumptuous three-course meal and a salvo of great music hits which was provided by Manchester based master spinner, DJ Forbes who made sure that the patrons were on their feet twisting and turning their bodies with flexibility in tandem to the tunes blasting from the speakers in the hotel’s hall room.

During the event, there were several prizes that were won through raffle draws and the top prize was a room for two at the Clayton hotel, the venue of the event.

The event’s moments of memories and history were captured by Liverpool based accomplished professional photographer, Justin Malewezi trading as Okongola Malawi who was there the entire time.

One of the organisers, Patrick Taulo in his speech said: “Thanks to all Malawians present here, and to all friends from different countries here to support us, I would like to say a big thank you.

Taulo assured the patrons to the event in 2022 there will be a big event if everything goes according to plans giving a hint on Malawi’s independence celebrations next year.

“Next year’s independence celebrations will be held on 9th of July 2022 at Leeds Stadium, same venue as was the case in 2019. Malawi Leeds Association will host celebrations independently this time. We are currently talking to four trending musicians in Malawi. We aim to bring at least two of the musicians for this occasion.”

Malawi celebrates its independence from British colonial rule on the 6 of July every year since independence in 1964.

