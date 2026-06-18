A Call to Humanity: A Diplomatic, Geopolitical, and National Appeal to Stand with Malawians in South Africa

To the People of Malawi, Southern African Neighbors, and Global Citizens of Conscience,

We are witnessing a growing humanitarian concern in South Africa involving Malawian nationals who migrated in search of legitimate economic opportunities. Reports indicate that some of these citizens are experiencing intimidation, displacement, and exposure to unsafe living conditions, including temporary informal settlements such as Sherwood Park in Durban.

This situation demands urgent attention, coordinated humanitarian response, and calm diplomatic engagement.

The affected individuals come from all 28 districts of Malawi. Whether from Karonga or Nsanje, their distress represents a shared national concern. A crisis affecting one Malawian is a crisis affecting the entire nation.

We respectfully urge the Government of Malawi to consider urgent, structured interventions to address the welfare of its citizens abroad. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should intensify engagement with South African authorities to ensure the protection, safety, and dignity of Malawian nationals. Malawi may, where necessary, activate relevant Southern African Development Community (SADC) diplomatic and humanitarian frameworks to ensure coordinated regional support and protection of migrants. Government should also establish a multi-stakeholder task force involving relevant ministries, civil society, and diaspora representatives to coordinate response efforts.

South Africa remains a key partner in the region, but must continue to uphold constitutional and international obligations. We respectfully call for enhanced protection of foreign nationals by law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of all migrants and prevent acts of intimidation, displacement, or vigilante violence. Any individuals or groups involved in xenophobic attacks or incitement must be investigated and prosecuted in accordance with the law, while strengthened community dialogue initiatives are needed to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation.

We also call upon international and humanitarian institutions, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to monitor the situation and support coordinated humanitarian responses where necessary. This is a moment that requires careful international attention grounded in humanitarian protection rather than escalation.

Malawi’s private sector and philanthropic community are equally urged to support coordinated humanitarian efforts for affected citizens through emergency relief support, including transport, shelter assistance, and reintegration programs. There is also a need for the establishment of transparent, accountable funding mechanisms for repatriation and rehabilitation where needed, alongside long-term reintegration programs focused on skills development, job creation, and community support systems.

The Malawian diaspora remains a critical pillar in national resilience. We commend ongoing citizen-led humanitarian fundraising and coordination efforts that have demonstrated the power of collective action. There is need for strengthened coordination between diaspora networks and official diplomatic channels, continued support for verified humanitarian fundraising and legal aid assistance, and expansion of structured relief networks across countries of residence.

Faith leaders and civil society organizations also have a vital role to play. We encourage continued mobilization of relief support such as food, clothing, and emergency assistance, coordinated action across denominations and faith groups, and strengthened partnerships with humanitarian organizations to ensure effective distribution of aid.

This is also a moment that calls for national unity. The affected individuals are sons and daughters of Malawi from every district, and their dignity must be protected. Their return, where necessary, must be handled with care and humanity. Communities are encouraged to build local support systems for returning citizens, reject stigma or discrimination, and demonstrate solidarity through practical assistance at the grassroots level.

At the heart of Malawi’s identity is Umunthu—the belief that “I am because we are.” When any Malawian faces hardship abroad, it is not only an individual concern but a reflection of our shared national dignity.

This moment requires unity, measured diplomacy, and coordinated humanitarian action. Not panic, not division—but collective responsibility. Let us respond with dignity, restraint, and national solidarity for the protection and welfare of all Malawians.

Humphrey Mvula is a Social, Political & Governance Commentator

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