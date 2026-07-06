A New Dawn for Malawi: Solidarity Alliance Party Unveils Powerhouse Leadership to Drive National Transformation

The Solidarity Alliance Party (SAP) has unveiled its National Executive Committee (NEC), describing the appointments as the beginning of a new chapter in its mission to help build a united, prosperous and self-reliant nation.

The announcement, made today, comes at a symbolic moment when Malawians are reflecting on the country’s journey since attaining independence and the work that still lies ahead in creating an economy that delivers opportunities for every citizen.

Leading the newly appointed NEC are Rt. Hon. Richard Msowoya as National Chairperson and Dr. Buchizga Victor Madhlopa as Party President. They will head a team tasked with expanding the party’s structures, mobilising members, formulating policy and strengthening engagement with communities across Malawi.

Other key appointments include Hon. Sherbourne Mchizi as Secretary General, Hon. Benard Ritchie as Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Lusizi Sichinga as Treasurer General, Hon. Samuel Ngosi as Organising Secretary, Hon. Griffin Mwaruwasa as Deputy Organising Secretary, Hon. Kingsley Jere as Administrative Secretary, Hon. Gerald Chilongo as Publicity Secretary and Hon. Dan Msowoya as Party Policy Spokesperson.

The party has also appointed Hon. Chimango Mughogho as Provincial Affairs President for the Northern Region, Hon. Magwara Ngwira as Director of Campaign, Hon. Vasco Mqobi Madhlopa as Director of Strategy, Planning and Policy, Hon. Gift Mwangwegho as Director of Elections, Hon. Martina Msungama as Director of Women and Gender Equality Affairs, Justice Dunstain Mwaungulu as Director of Justice, Governance, Constitutional Affairs and Law, Hon. Vitumbiko Msowoya and Hon. George Mangani Phiri as Legal Advisors, Hon. Andrew Sapao as Director for Technology and Information Transfer, Hon. Dan Nkosi as Northern Province Chairman, Hon. Kondwani Gondwe as Northern Province Secretary, Hon. Kenneth Mwagomba as North Valley Chairperson covering Chiweta to Chitipa, Hon. F. Sawira Gondwe as North Highlands Chairperson covering Mzimba to Chiweta, and Hon. Khuzwayo Nkhata as Regional Campaign Director for the North.

SAP said the appointments represent only the first phase of constituting its national leadership, with additional members expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The party says the leadership team has been carefully assembled to reflect competence, inclusivity and commitment to its vision of transforming Malawi through sound governance, economic growth and national unity.

According to SAP, its political philosophy is rooted in a modern centre-right, socially conservative outlook that seeks to build a lean but effective government while promoting a federal system that gives greater responsibility and resources to local administrations. The party argues that stronger local governance, coupled with national unity, offers a pathway towards balanced development across all regions of the country.

Central to the party’s agenda is an ambitious economic programme that seeks to create jobs by revitalising agriculture, accelerating industrialisation, promoting local manufacturing, expanding infrastructure, investing in education and healthcare, and empowering young people and entrepreneurs. The party believes Malawi’s long-term prosperity depends on innovation, productivity, merit-based leadership and prudent management of public resources.

SAP also reaffirmed its commitment to its “Malawi First Agenda,” a policy framework designed to increase indigenous participation in the economy, strengthen the rule of law, combat corruption, encourage commercial agriculture and ensure that the country’s natural resources generate greater benefits for Malawians.

The party further confirmed that it remains in a political alliance with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying the partnership is intended to advance political stability, economic transformation and national development while allowing SAP to maintain its independent identity, constitution and ideology.

Independence Day message

As Malawi commemorates another anniversary of its independence, the Solidarity Alliance Party has called on citizens to honour the sacrifices of the country’s founding generation by embracing unity, hard work and patriotism.

The party said independence should not only be remembered as a historic political achievement but also as a continuing responsibility to build a nation where every citizen has access to opportunity, dignity and hope.

“True independence is measured not only by political freedom but also by economic freedom, equal opportunity and the ability of every Malawian to realise their full potential,” the party said.

SAP urged Malawians to set aside political, regional and tribal differences and work together towards building a productive, peaceful and prosperous nation. It stressed that the country’s greatest resource remains its people and that national progress will depend on competent leadership, disciplined governance and the collective determination of citizens to place Malawi first.

The party concluded by thanking its members and supporters for their continued confidence and pledged that the newly appointed National Executive Committee would immediately begin strengthening party structures nationwide while advancing policies aimed at creating jobs, promoting investment and improving the lives of ordinary Malawians.

As the nation celebrates its independence, SAP says it remains committed to contributing to a future in which Malawi becomes an industrialised, self-reliant and economically resilient country driven by unity, enterprise and shared national purpose.

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