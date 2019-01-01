AA Muluzi speaks of optimism for 2019 in New Year’s message: ‘Together we can make a new beginning and a better Malawi’

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Austin (AA) Muluzi has spoken out on capacity to build the good society – healthier, safer and fairer lauding his own successful contribution in portfolios he has held as Cabinet Minister, saying 2019 is the year that marks another key moment in the country’s democracy.

Muluzi, who is also Minister for Health and Population in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, in a New Year message, sounds a deliberately up-beat note, insisting that it is time for “new beginning.”

“As we head towards 2019 I want to wish you a very happy and prosperous new year. For UDF it marks another key moment in our country’s democracy. And we hope a new beginning as we seek to develop Malawi for everyone,” said Muluzi.

To share in the political momentum ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, Muluzi said his UDF, a former ruling party, established the vibrant multiparty democracy that all benefit.

“We created the environment for debate, for discussion and for democracy in a peaceful way to ensure that all Malawians have a voice and a stake in our future . That is the legacy that I as president of the party seek to uphold,” said AA Muluzi.

The 40-year-old politician highlighted the role he has played in governing role in the last five year.

“Over the last five years I have worked hard under the leadership of His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to make change happen within the boundaries of the ministry positions that I have held,” he said.

“I believe that our results have delivered positives changes that benefit everyone not just the few,” he said.

Muluzi, who has served in various ministerial positions in the Mutharika Cabinet said at the Ministry of Home Affairs [now Homeland Security] , he guided the establishment of Africa’s first biometric national ID card “that we have all now received and that will provide a single access key to all public services to include a vote in May.”

At the ministry of energy of mining and natural resources, Muluzi said: “We established relations and discussioosn that have led to real solutions to all Malawians to establish reliable and sustainable power that benefits everyone”.

Muluzi said when he served as Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development, “we were able to push through changes to our land legislation that had been waiting for 12 years.”

He said the legislative changes will bring real equality in terms of land ownership.

In his current role as Minister of Health, “perhaps most demanding of all key roles, we have seen a significant surge of investment in the health sector,” said Muluzi.

“We are very close to opening the national cancer hospital.We are making changes on how we are managing health services to free up money for more health workers and more medicines,” he said.

“I hope that this progress show what we can achieve when we work together for the good of Malawi,” said Muluzi.

In rating Malawi, the United States (US) –through its Millenium Challenge Compact (MCC) said the country scored 96 percent of health expenditure and 78 percent on land rights and access, among others which Muluzi shares its success.

In its 2018 Score Card, MCC have the Mutharika’s administration’s heavy investment in health –sustained high drug stock piles, construction of health facilities and expression of training for health personnel.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation that UDF is going into a coalition with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections with Muluzi earmarked as Mutharika’s running mate.

But Muluzi in his message did not say anything indicating an electoral alliance only campaigning for UDF, which in essence rubbishes the social media speculations.

“Remember that a vote for UDF is the vote for the future for our children. Together we can make a new begging and a better Malawi for all,” said Muluzi in conclusion.

