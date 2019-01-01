AA Muluzi speaks of optimism for 2019 in New Year’s message: ‘Together we can make a new beginning and a better Malawi’

January 1, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 10 Comments

United Democratic Front (UDF)  president Atupele Austin (AA) Muluzi has spoken out on  capacity to build the good society – healthier, safer and fairer  lauding his own successful contribution in portfolios he has held  as  Cabinet Minister, saying 2019 is the year  that marks  another key moment in the country’s democracy.

Muluzi: Fresh start

Muluzi, who is also Minister for Health and Population in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, in a New Year message, sounds a deliberately up-beat note, insisting that  it is time for “new beginning.”

“As we head towards 2019 I want to wish you a very happy and prosperous new year. For UDF  it  marks  another key moment in our country’s democracy. And we hope a new beginning as we seek to develop Malawi for everyone,” said Muluzi.

To share in the political momentum ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, Muluzi said his UDF, a former ruling party, established the vibrant multiparty democracy that all benefit.

“We created the environment for debate, for discussion and for democracy in a peaceful way to ensure that all Malawians have a voice and a stake in our future . That is the legacy that I as president of the party seek to uphold,” said AA Muluzi.

The 40-year-old politician highlighted the role he has played in governing role in the last five year.

“Over the last five years I have worked hard under  the leadership of His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to make change happen within the boundaries of the ministry positions that I have held,” he said.

“I believe that our results have delivered positives changes that benefit everyone not just the few,” he said.

Muluzi, who has served in various ministerial positions in the Mutharika Cabinet said at the Ministry of Home Affairs [now Homeland Security] , he guided the establishment of Africa’s  first  biometric national ID card  “that we have all now received  and that will provide a single access key to  all public services to include a vote in May.”

At the ministry of energy of mining and natural resources, Muluzi said: “We established relations and discussioosn that have led to real solutions  to all Malawians to establish reliable  and sustainable power that benefits everyone”.

Muluzi said when he served as Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development, “we were able to push through changes to our land  legislation that had been waiting for 12 years.”

He said the legislative changes will bring real equality in terms of land ownership.

In his current role as Minister of Health,  “perhaps most demanding of all key roles, we have seen a significant surge of investment in the health sector,” said Muluzi.

“We are very close to opening the national cancer hospital.We are making changes  on how we are managing health services to free up money for more health workers and more medicines,” he said.

“I hope that this progress show what we can achieve when we work together for the good of Malawi,” said Muluzi.

In rating Malawi, the United States (US) –through its Millenium Challenge Compact (MCC) said the country scored 96 percent of health expenditure and 78 percent on land rights and access, among others which Muluzi shares its success.

In its 2018 Score Card, MCC  have the Mutharika’s administration’s heavy investment in health –sustained  high drug stock piles, construction of health facilities and expression of training for health personnel.

Meanwhile, there has been speculation that UDF  is going into a coalition with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections with Muluzi earmarked as Mutharika’s running mate.

But Muluzi in his message  did not  say anything indicating an electoral alliance only campaigning for UDF, which in essence rubbishes the social media  speculations.

“Remember  that a vote for UDF is the vote for the future  for our children. Together we can make a new begging and a better Malawi for all,” said Muluzi  in conclusion.

Holly Tit
Guest
Holly Tit

You used to be a whole party president but now you have been reduced to a clown who tests himself for HIV in public for the amusement of the masses. Baziyesani edziyo. Ife we are voting for Lazarus. Ena for Chilima etc. Iwe you can vote for your HIV testing kit.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
John Kachapira
Guest
John Kachapira

Let his ndagala people listen to him…..

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Cadet
Guest
Cadet

Udf inatha kalekale. We buried it long time ago

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Mdyomba
Guest
Mdyomba

I used to support u my dear, u still have good plans but it seems ur dad makes ur plans which is bad for a big person of 40yrs.
U have lost my vote to Dr Laz

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
CHOKA SATANA
Guest
CHOKA SATANA

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH WE NEED NEW FACES IN POLITICAL CIRCLES !! YOU HAVE DONE YOUR PART ‘-NOW LETS SWITCH ON TO OTHER INTELLIGENT VIBRANT INNOVATIVE LEADERS OUT THERE — WE HAVE SO MANY BRILLIANT PEOPLE OUT THERE CAN DELIVER MUCH BETTER THAN YOU — LEADING A COUNTRY SHOULDN’T BE LIKE BLOOD/FAMILY BUSINESS —

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Kalulu Wadwala
Guest
Kalulu Wadwala

A minister does not implement. Do not claim credit for projects you found . Nothing from you Atupele.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

Together with who? You are just a dpp cadet.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Dagobert
Guest
Dagobert

Very well articulated: ‘ Together we can make a new begging and a better Malawi ‘.
It’s all based on borrowings and the rest get anyway stolen !

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Finye
Guest
Finye

Achina Muluzi amazina ngati anthu ofunikira pa Malawi. Ngati pali anthu omwe aononga dziko ndiamenewa. Bambo ake a mkuluyu anali ama shortcut kobasi. Kusolola chuma cha dziko osakhala masewera. Uyunso anakazipachikiza kwa atsogoleri wa tsankho ndi katangale ndicholinga choti azisolora. Akagwere kutali ameneyu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
mtete
Guest
mtete

Ung’onong’ono, Rebranded, New beginning, Fresh start, you name it. That’s AA for you. Not impressed! You have watered down UDF

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago

