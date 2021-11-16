Abida Mia represents Chakwera in the North in paying tribute to the fallen heroes

Firebrand Lands and Housing deputy minister, Abida Mia, on President Chakwera’s behalf, Sunday led the people in the northern Malawi to observe a two-minute silence at Mzuzu cenotaphs to commemorate the fallen heroes who died in service to humanity in the two world wars and other armed conflicts.

Mia, who is also legislator for Chikwawa Mkombodzi and dubbed the giant of the Lower Shire, representing the president, laid her wreath at exactly 11:11 am followed by 3rd Battalion of Malawi Rifles of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commanding Officer Lieutenant Colonel Thoko Chazema and Northern Region Police Commissioner, Richard Luhanga and other dignitaries including members of the opposition parties.

Vice President Saulos Chilima represented President Chakwera in Malawi’s colonial capital City, Zomba, at the war memorial pillar where he also laid a wreath in honour of the fallen soldiers on behalf of president Chakwera.

In the capital, Lilongwe, President Chakwera led Malawians in honouring the brave soldiers who fought in the two world wars.

The Malawi leader, who was accompanied by the First Lady, Monica Chakwera, laid the first wreath and was joined by Malawi Defence Force Commander, General Vincent Nundwe, Police Inspector General, George Kainja, Chief Justice, Lord Justice Andrew Nyirenda, deputy Defence minister Jean Sendeza, deputy Speaker of Parliament Aisha Adams and Secretary to the cabinet Zangazanga Chikhosi in no particular order.

Also laying wreaths at the commemoration were ambassadors, high commissioners or their representatives from different countries.

Remembrance Sunday, which is also known as Poppy Day or Memorial Day is annually held on the second Sunday of November to celebrate and remember the soldiers who died in the two world wars and other armed conflicts since the onset of the First World War.

During the commemorations across the country, Malawi also honoured its fallen heroes who died in various peace keeping missions notably in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Remembrance Sunday is held in the United Kingdom as a day to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

It is held on the second Sunday in November, the Sunday nearest to 11 November, Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of hostilities in World War 1 in 1918.

The involvement of the Malawi, then Nyasaland Protectorate in World War II began with the declaration of war on Nazi Germany by the British Empire in September 1939.

Though no combat occurred in Nyasaland itself, it remained an economic asset for the Allies and also contributed a significant number of soldiers to fight in the British Army.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!