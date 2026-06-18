About 42 people have died from side effects linked to sex-enhancement drugs, police say

Nearly 42 people have died suddenly between January and June this year in Malawi, with police linking some of the deaths to the use of medicines taken to boost sexual performance.

According to police, investigations suggest that some individuals have been using so-called sex-enhancement drugs without proper medical supervision, leading to serious health complications and, in some cases, sudden death.

A reproductive health specialist, Dr Zaziwe Gunda, has warned that while some of these medicines can work when properly used, they must only be taken under the guidance of a qualified medical doctor. She stressed that misuse or self-medication can be extremely dangerous, especially for people who may already have hidden health conditions.

Dr Gunda further expressed concern that many of those using the drugs suffer from underlying illnesses such as heart disease and diabetes. She said combining such conditions with unregulated medication can increase the risk of severe reactions, including sudden collapse or death.

Health experts have repeatedly warned that drugs affecting sexual performance are not meant for casual or unsupervised use, as they can interfere with blood pressure, heart function, and other vital body systems.

Meanwhile, human rights activist George Jobe has described the situation as worrying, saying such medicines are widely available on the market when they should be tightly controlled and only accessed through proper medical channels. He said the easy access to these drugs is putting many lives at unnecessary risk.

Authorities and health experts are now calling for stronger regulation, public awareness, and stricter enforcement to prevent further loss of life linked to misuse of these medicines.

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