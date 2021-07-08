Academic staff against proposed amendments to Labour Relations Act

Chancellor College Academic Staff Union (CCASU) has become the latest movement to oppose the controversial amendments to the Labour Relations Act, arguing that the proposed laws are aimed at empowering employees to mute their workers during difficult times.

CCASU President Dr Tiyesere Chikapa has also described the bill as undemocratic.

“Parliament must withdraw the proposed bill. We shall not entertain them,” said Chikapa.

She said CCASU is in vigilant in solidarity with other unions and stakeholders to defend the rights to withdraw labour and freedom of association, peaceful and fair settlement if labour dispute.

Recently, ESCOM workers and the Malawi nurses body also spoke against the bill.

According to the proposed bill, employers should deduct salary to any employee who holds a strike.

