ACB arrests former Immigration Chief Elvis Thodi and incumbent Deputy Director Limbani Chawinga over corruption

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Chief Immigration Officer Elvis Thodi and Deputy Director at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services, Limbani Chawinga for conspiring to defraud and abuse of office charges.

“On 15th December, 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Mr. Limbani Chawinga, then Deputy Head of Research and Planning at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services. Mr. Chawinga is likely to be charged with one count of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act and conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 323 of the Penal Code.

“On 16th December, the Bureau arrested Mr. Elvis Thodi former Chief Immigration Officer at the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in relation to award of a contract to Abdul Karim Batatawala by the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services. Mr. Thodi is likely to be charged with one count of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act, conspiracy to defraud, neglect of official duty and giving false information to a person employed in the public service contrary to Sections 323, 121 and 122 (a) of the Penal Code respectively.

“The investigations conducted by the Bureau established that the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services awarded the contract to Abdul Karim Batatawala without following procurement procedures which led to Malawi Government losing MK4.7 billion,” reads a statement signed by ACB Principal Pulic Relations Officer Egritta Ndala.

The alleged crime was committed between 2009 and 2012 and the ACB have already arrested businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala together with Mr Fletcher Nyirenda, Commissioner for Operations at the Immigration Department.

