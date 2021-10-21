ACB arrests MHC official Mazibuko for employing underqualified son

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last week arrested the Human Resource Management Officer at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Kingstone Mazibuko, for employing his underqualified son into the ministry.

He has been charged with abuse of office. Mazibuko is alleged to have employed his underqualified son, Michael, as Physical Planning Ranger in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development although the son did not meet the academic requirement stated in the job advertisement.

In a press release issued on Thursday, ACB Principal Public Relations Officer Egrita Ndala said the Bureau received the complaint on October 21, 2021, and, after conducting investigations, it was established that Mazibuko, father to Michael, while working as the Human Resource Management Officer at the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, shortlisted his son for interviews although he did not qualify.

“On 13th October, 2021, the Bureau arrested Mr. Kingstone Mazibuko. He was taken to court on 14th October where he was charged with one count of abuse of office contrary to Section 25 B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act,” reads the statement in part.

Ndala said Mazibuko was granted bail after producing to the Court K50,000 cash as bail bond, ordered to report at ACB offices in Lilongwe once every fortnight on Thursdays and produced one surety bonded at K500, 000.00 not cash.

Mazibuko was also ordered to surrender travel documents to the court. His trial will commence on December, 2, 2021.

