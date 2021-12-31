ACB arrests Minister Kezzie Msukwa while receiving treatment at a hospital

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has finally arrested the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Kezzie Msukwa who defied and refused to hand himself over the Bureau.

On Thursday, the Bureau obtained a warrant of arrest for Msukwa who is suspected to have received bribes in land deals.

Msukwa’s arrest comes barely few days after the Malawi’s graft busting body issued an order restricting the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development from dealing with properties where Sattar, has beneficial interest.

The properties include 86 plots both in strategic uptown areas and in the outskirts of Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

ACB Director General Martha Chizuma confirmed the arrest of Msukwa who becomes the second serving Cabinet minister to be arrested in the Tonse Alliance administration.

Msukwa was arrested at Partners in Hope Hospital in Lilongwe where he had gone to hide is disguise to receiving treatment for undisclosed ailment.

The ACB has indicated that Msukwa will appear in court on Tuesday to be formally charged and bail application.

ACB has awarded that more “Politically Exposed Persons” are to be arrested in the early part of the new year with a number in the Tonse and Mutharika administration. A horde of civil servants are lined up for arrests as well for their involvement in fraud and theft of public and donor resources.

Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa denied granting court bail to Ashok Nair, on grounds that he has no well-established residence in Malawi.

Nair is suspected to have been giving bribes to politicians in exchange of some business contracts to companies belonging to Sattar.

Despite his lawyer Wapona Kita assuring the court that the suspect would adhere to all bail conditions, Chirwa denied to grant bail.

