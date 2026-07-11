ACB inducts integrity committee at Malawi mining regulator

Malawi’s Mining and Minerals Regulatory Authority (MMRA) has taken what officials describe as a key step towards strengthening ethical governance within the institution, following the induction of its Institutional Integrity Committee (IIC) by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Speaking in Salima at the induction ceremony, MMRA’s Human Resources and Administration Manager, Bright Kazembe, said the committee would play a critical role in promoting ethical conduct, strengthening internal systems, preventing corruption and embedding a culture of integrity across the authority.

He said the IIC would also be responsible for raising awareness of ethical standards, identifying corruption risks and recommending measures to reinforce institutional controls.

“As a regulatory authority entrusted with the management of Malawi’s mineral resources, we recognise that public confidence in our work depends not only on what we do, but also on how we conduct ourselves,” Kazembe said.

He urged the newly inducted committee members to carry out their duties with dedication, professionalism, impartiality and commitment, describing them as ambassadors of ethical leadership within the authority.

He also thanked the ACB for its continued partnership in facilitating the induction programme, praising the bureau’s broader efforts to promote integrity, accountability and good governance across public institutions.

In her remarks, the ACB’s Acting Director of Corruption Prevention, Dr Susan Mtuwa Phiri, described the establishment of the IIC as timely and significant, given that the MMRA operates in an environment where transparency, accountability and ethical decision-making are under constant scrutiny.

She said a functional and effective committee was therefore essential.

Phiri also welcomed the MMRA’s decision to establish the IIC and reminded committee members of their responsibility to inspire others, promote ethical behaviour and ensure integrity becomes embedded in the organisation’s everyday culture.

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