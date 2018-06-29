ACB investigates ‘leaked’ corruption docket on Karim: State House says ‘fabrication’

In a twist of events, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has distanced itself from a document purportedly a detailed a report on corruption involving the Malawi Police Service and businessman Zameer Karim trading as Pioneer Investments which has gone viral.

A statement released by the bureau on Friday apparently in reaction to the social media “leak“ says the document has not

been released by the Bureau’s Director Reyneck Matemba or its spokesperson Egrita Ndala.

The report which is not signed but bares the logo and contacts of the ACB allege that there was an investigation related to how a company called Pioneer Investment owned by Karim was awarded a contract to supply rations to the Malawi Police Service at one price but later asked the Police to adjust the price after the award.

According to the purported ACB report, Police Director of Finance Innocent Botomani single handed approved the price adjustment which saw the government over paying Pioneer Investments by a whooping MK433 000 000.

But ACB said: “The Bureau does not release its investigations reports to the public as this is against the Bureau Standing orders and the Corrupt Practices Act.”

The graft-busting body has said it will investigate the leaked document “to establish whether the report came from the bureau or not.”

Ndala said in the statement if it is established that the document was illegally released from the Bureau “appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken on the officer (s) involved as that does not only jeopardise investigations but also puts the bureau into disrepute.”

Meanwhile, Presidential press officer and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has said the leaked document was work of propaganda machinery to smear President Peter Mutharika.

“We are not surprised that ACB has dissociated itself from the said document. It was clearly a propaganda write-up aimed at character assassinating His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika,” said Kalilani.

He said the ACB and Police should independently investigate the source of the document.

“I would believe such fabrications are a clear case of criminal misconduct,” he added.

Mutharika has constantly defended his record in tackling graft, saying the issue is being used to score political points ahead of next year’s elections.

