ACB nabs workers at Salima hospital

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two workers from Salima District Hospital and three other former workers from the same institution.

A clerk by the name of Ahmed Elias Kazembe and a Human Resource Officer are said to have been collecting money from the former workers of the institution and in turn maintaining them on the payroll. The three stopped working from the institution in 2017.

Spokesperson for the bureau, Egrita Ndala, confirmed the development to the local media saying the three who were benefiting from the malpractice are; Brandina Tamara Chiwaya, Limbani Mateyu and Chisomo Tumeyo.

“Our investigations revealed that the three were still receiving salaries despite stopping working in 2017. They kept on receiving salaries up to 2019,” explained Ndala.

The three have been released on bail.

“This is a big crime as it involves misuse of public funds,” stressed Ndala.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!