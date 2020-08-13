ACB to engage Hong Kong firm to probe Latif owner of Malawi’s textile manufacturer Mapeto

Law enforcers are “closing in” on Faizal Latif, who is the Chairman of textile manufacturer Mapeto David White Head and managing director for the Ginnery Factory in Salima for evading a tax bill of about K8 billion.

On August 13, 2019 the Blantyre Resident Magistrate Court under criminal case No. 277 of 2019 issued a search warrant to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to investigate an MK8 billion tax evasion scam.

Nyasa Times reported in 2015 that Mapeto is implicated in externalising forex as well as under declaring the value of goods.

The public tax collector suspected that Mapeto underdeclared a consignment of vehicle tyres from his own company in Hong Kong known as Polychem Company, currently run by his friends in Hong Kong Island in China.

Nyasa Times understands that the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is seeking to engage Egmont a financial intelligence firm in Hong Kong to further check on Polychem Company if all the overpricing were declared in Hong Kong and further taxes paid in their country,

Egmont will help to complete their investigations.

According to the search warrant, all relevant import documents were in the custody of NBS bank, which acknowledged the same on August 27, 2019.

The information further indicates that Steve Kajombo, the head of investigations at MRA was spearheading the investigation. It is reported, however, that the investigation was nipped in the bud by top government officials in the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regime.

Between 2012 and 2013, Faizal Latif opened the Mapeto Ginnery Factory in Salima where he installed a second hand plant from the United States of America (USA) whose only value was the shipping cost but he overvalued the machine. According to preliminary investigations, the machine was worth around US$700,000 but it was declared at over US$ 3 million.

All these tricks were to externalize foreign currency to his company in Hong Kong.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!