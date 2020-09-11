ACB to probe K1.6bn ambulances deal awarded to ‘Guptas of Zambia’
Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been asked to investigate Ministry of Health’s intention to award a K1.6 billion ($2.2 million) contract to a Zambian company to supply ambulances after it has emerged that it submitted an expensive bid and is accused of corruption, Nyasa Times has learnt.
Grandview International of Zambia has been awarded a contract to supply 35 Toyota Land Cruiser ambulances to Malawi’s Ministry of Health.
Three local suppliers, including Toyota Malawi, offered lower quotations in the tender.
However, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) said it suspected corruption in the transaction to award Grandview International of Zambia the contract and wants the matter probed.
In a newspaper notice dated September 10 2020, Ministry of Health announced intention to award a contract of about K1.6 billion to Grandview International
The company pegged each ambulance at US$63,000 each (about K47 million) while the cheapest offer was from Toyota Malawi which pegged each ambulance at US$47,800 (K35.8 million) per Toyota Landcruiser ambulance, which translated to about $1.6million (about K1.2 billion) for 35.
Toyota Malawi also reportedly offered two years of free service for the vehicles.
Nissan Malawi for Nissan Patrols quoted $56 224. 61 and Mike Appel &Gatto offered $61.381.
HRDC has since written Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the matter.
“Given that Malawian companies were even cheaper, we are surprised that this contract was seemingly awarded to a questionable Zambian company,” HRDC executive director Gift Trapence said in a letter to ACB dated September 10 2020.
Trapence signed the letter with HRDC national coordinator Luke Tembo.
“We appeal to the ACB to commence the investigation as soon as possible and that the anti-corruption body will update the nation when the investigation has started,” reads HRDC letter to ACB.
In 2017, Zambian Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili accused Grandview of being involved in a controversial procurement of fire tenders. Kambwili said the company inflates prices of goods and uses political connections to acquire contracts.
Bokani Soko, one of the Directors at Grandview International is believed to have reached out to powerful Malawi Congress Party (MCP) officials just as the Guptas were seen to be close to South Africa’s then President Jacob Zuma and some of his cabinet ministers.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Izi ndi za fresh siza DPP. If this so called new government is really serious about corruption. They should employ all lawyers who are jobless now and quickly expand the mandate and functions of the ACB to be able to carry out investigations and prosecution. Also an independent Anti-Corruption court should also be fast-tracked and established within a month. Otherwise just talking is not going to take us anywhere. Corruption is entrenched in the civil service itself so dilly-dallying on this will not take us anywhere. Another thing I thought this government halted any contracts involving procurement or did I… Read more »
Unless MoH has a convincing argument, this procurement is smelling bad. It should not be allowed to proceed unless the authorising officers will top up the difference
Shame Zambians are involved in supply of fertiliser to Malawi. They will bribe and do whatever is necessary as they dominate Zambian economy and want Malawi as their backyard.
There is a clear short cut in this tender with a Zambian company. being a person in this business before, I can see some dirty in it all.
Nonse alliance yayambapo kuyepula
Winning tenders has more and more to do with so many technical issues under procurement regulations.Toyota Malawi may have offered lower prices and got disqualified on the way as they might not have met other crucially required requirements.
Herbert!! Yours is political malise! What conditions are trying to justify this daylight robbery??? MCP will rip what they saw. ATI in operation! Your party will not survive!
What type if cars are these because if it is Nissan, Toyota, we have parent suppliers here. We cannot buy vehicles from Zambia when we know who supplied those vehicles to Zambia