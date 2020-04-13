ACB wants Mathanga prosecuted over Escom K1.4bn scam
Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) wants Jean Chifundo Mathanga, a commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), who was Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) board chairperson, to be prosecuted in relation to a K1.4 billion procurement scam at the power utility.
The graft-busting body has concluded investigations and its head Reyneck Matemba has approved a request from the investigator to proceed with prosecution of the suspects.
The leaked ACB memo, titled ‘Allegation that between 2015/2016 Escom made procurement worth K1.4 billion without complying with procurement procedures’, lists the suspects, who include Mathanga and Andrew Kandulu to be prosecuted for neglect of official duty under Section 121 of the Penal Code.
Mathanga is being lined for prosecution for giving false information, contrary to Section 14 (a) of Corrupt Practices Act (CPA).
Other people ACB wants prosecuted are Fanuel Nkhono, Emilius Kandapo, John Santana and Lyton Moyo. They are to be prosecuted under Section 63(1) as read with Section 63(2) of the Public Procurement Act, according to the memo.
The memo further states that the four are also to be prosecuted under Section 25B (1) of CPA.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Fanuel Nkhono being director of procurement and Jean were busy fucking each other at Ryalls so that he okeys green light for these orders. Nyasa list down the beneficiaries nangatu
She looks quite innocent yet she’s crooked through and through.
Jo integrity
War on two frontiers for her. The Supreme Court might find the Commissioners colluding with DPP. She will serve 75 years for two cases
Choncho zingayendetse bwino Zisankho …Zianthu Zopanda Integrity ….But then if I were a Prince of Thieves I would make sure that I fill the Electoral Commission with Questional Characters …Ana Akamozo ….That’s why we Need an Independent Electoral Commission…
Enheee that is why agalu amenewa akukakamila kuti DPP ipitilire basi at all costs they know what is at stake to them, super corrupt people eishhhhhhh………..! Kuba kosawamvera nako chisoni a Malawi, people are dying coz of these idiots, they are practically murders