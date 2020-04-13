ACB wants Mathanga prosecuted over Escom K1.4bn scam

April 13, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 6 Comments

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) wants  Jean Chifundo Mathanga,  a commissioner of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC),  who was Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) board chairperson, to be prosecuted in relation to  a K1.4 billion procurement scam at the power utility.

Jean Mathanga: Marked for prosecution

The graft-busting body has concluded investigations and its head Reyneck Matemba has approved a request from the investigator to proceed with prosecution of the suspects.

The  leaked ACB memo, titled ‘Allegation that between 2015/2016 Escom made procurement worth K1.4 billion without complying with procurement procedures’, lists the suspects, who include Mathanga and Andrew Kandulu to be prosecuted for neglect of official duty under Section 121 of the Penal Code.

Mathanga is being  lined for prosecution  for giving false information, contrary to Section 14 (a) of Corrupt Practices Act (CPA).

Other people ACB wants prosecuted are Fanuel Nkhono, Emilius Kandapo, John Santana and Lyton Moyo. They are to be prosecuted under Section 63(1) as read with Section 63(2) of the Public Procurement Act, according to the memo.

The memo further states that the four are also to be prosecuted under Section 25B (1) of CPA.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Thumbwe boyNgombwaxNalingulaJoseGerald Katchola-Banda Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Thumbwe boy
Guest
Thumbwe boy

Fanuel Nkhono being director of procurement and Jean were busy fucking each other at Ryalls so that he okeys green light for these orders. Nyasa list down the beneficiaries nangatu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Ngombwax
Guest
Ngombwax

She looks quite innocent yet she’s crooked through and through.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Jose
Guest
Jose

Jo integrity

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Gerald Katchola-Banda
Guest
Gerald Katchola-Banda

War on two frontiers for her. The Supreme Court might find the Commissioners colluding with DPP. She will serve 75 years for two cases

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nalingula
Guest
Nalingula

Choncho zingayendetse bwino Zisankho …Zianthu Zopanda Integrity ….But then if I were a Prince of Thieves I would make sure that I fill the Electoral Commission with Questional Characters …Ana Akamozo ….That’s why we Need an Independent Electoral Commission…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Na bi soo
Guest
Na bi soo

Enheee that is why agalu amenewa akukakamila kuti DPP ipitilire basi at all costs they know what is at stake to them, super corrupt people eishhhhhhh………..! Kuba kosawamvera nako chisoni a Malawi, people are dying coz of these idiots, they are practically murders

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
shares