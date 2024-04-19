Accused of sponsoring violence, Mwenifumbo charges that northerners are tired of parties that are family owned.  

National Development Party (NDP) founder and president, Frank Mwenifumbo, has come out guns blazing says voters from the northern region are tired of political parties that are family owned.

He didn’t disclose which parties are ‘family owned’, however, Mwenifumbo made the remarks while crying foul over media revelations that his party is behind a battalion of political misunderstandings currently rocking the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD).

On Wednesday, some media houses reported that the NDP leadership sponsored AFORD youths to chase their Secretary General, Wakuda Kamanga out of his office at the party’s headquarters in the capital Lilongwe.

Further, the reports also alleged that NDP is getting funding from the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in order to kill AFORD.

But reacting to the development on Thursday, the party’s interim President Frank Mwenifumbo described the accusations as “cheap political propaganda aimed at tarnishing NDP’s image.”

According to him, the NDP leadership has nothing to do with internal squabbles in AFORD or any other political party in the country.

He wondered how Kamanga’s joining of NDP has any connection to political thugs who were baying for his blood early this month at AFORD’s office.

“It doesn’t make sense. You sponsor a group to chase someone from his or her house and that person decides to seek refugee in your house? I don’t think Kamanga would have joined NDP if indeed we were behind that,” wondered Mwenifumbo.

On allegations that his party is funded by MCP in order to kill AFORD, Mwenifumbo said NDP is not in any alliance with the ruling party and that there is no any connection.

He said if NDP had big sponsors like the ruling party, it would have been able to hold a myriad of political rallies as well as buying party materials.

“The party is struggling to complete some of its activities on the ground just because of financial problems. If we had enough cash or big sponsors the party status would not have been the way it is presently,” said Mwenifumbo.

He also said that the NDP would not have joined the Karonga by-elections race or it would have endorsed MCP’s candidates.

According to Mwenifumbo, many are afraid of NDP because of its attractive political ideologies and the way it is growing in the country, particularly the north.

“We know how the NDP has been welcomed in the north where some parties are regarded as their political bedroom. But they need to know the truth that it’s not because of financial support but ideologies. Voters are tired of political parties that are family owned,” he added.

He then urged journalists to desist from being partisan especially when writing their stories saying “some stories tell us that pens are politically compromised.”

“Such stories are aimed at bringing disagreement between NDP and AFORD. Journalists must not be on forefront doing that,” he condemned.

Mwenifumbo started his political career with AFORD in 1999 when the party was led by its founder, Thom Chakufwa Chihana. He was Chihana’s longest serving personal assistant.

