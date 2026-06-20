ActionAid calls on Malawi’s media to expose climate injustice and pressure big polluters

ActionAid Malawi has called on journalists to play a stronger role in pushing the Fund Our Future Climate Justice Campaign, arguing that media collaboration is essential if Malawi is to build momentum behind climate justice.

Speaking at a media orientation workshop in Mponela, ActionAid Malawi executive director Yandura Chipeta said the session was designed to deepen journalists’ understanding of climate justice, climate finance and the growing impact of climate change on communities.

The global campaign is pushing for a phase‑out of fossil fuels, greater investment in agroecology and increased financing for countries on the frontline of the climate crisis.

It also seeks to empower vulnerable communities to better withstand climate‑related shocks.Chipeta said the media’s involvement is crucial in shaping public debate and influencing policy on climate finance and investment.

She stressed that journalists need to highlight how climate change disproportionately affects women, girls and low‑income households.

“Climate‑induced disasters hit everyone, but poor and vulnerable families — especially women and girls — suffer the most after losing livelihoods and property,” she said. “They are deprived of even their basic rights.”

The campaign also demands that major polluters take responsibility for the climate crisis and provide more funding to vulnerable countries for mitigation and adaptation.

The workshop brought together journalists from national, district and community media outlets, underscoring the breadth of the campaign and the role the media can play in amplifying its goals.

Rumphi FM station manager Wyson Chiputa Gondwe welcomed the initiative, describing it as timely and an important eye‑opener for reporters covering climate issues.

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