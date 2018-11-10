ActionAid Malawi under fire over Global Fund management

National Civil Society Consultative Forum on Global Fund has accused ActionAid Malawi for being involved in corrupt practises on the way how the organisation is managing the funds.

The accusations were made during a news conference in Lilongwe at Bridge View Hotel on Thursday, where the Forum said in 2015, the Global Fund made a decision to kick out National AIDS Commission (NAC) as a country recipient of global funds for Malawi.

They cited anomalies and issues of fraud on the part of management of the funds by NAC.

Upon kicking out NAC, the decision was made to take the country’s recipient to non-state actors in a bid to ensure there is efficiency and effectiveness of the fund.

Action Aid Malawi was picked as a country recipient for the funds.

In a statement, the Forum said: “We the Civil Society Organizations in Malawi, wish to call upon the Malawi Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism, the Government of Malawi and the Global Fund, to review the operations and management of the global funds in Malawi.

“There are high anomalies, mismanagement and cases of fraud in how the global funds have been managed by Action Aid Malawi since they became the country’s recipient of the funds.”

The Forum says they have noted that since HIV and AIDS funds management went to Action Aid, there are alleged gloss mismanagement, cases of fraud, and lack of capacity within Action Aid to manage the Global Fund.

The CSO’s says it is sad that since Action Aid became a recipient, every year Malawi has been returning money to Global Fund due to lack of absorption capacity yet at the same time they are failing to fund the NGOs.

Chairperson of the Forum, Lucky Mbewe has accused the Action Aid of failing to fund the organisations into the districts.

“Without fear of contradiction, the reasons why NAC was removed as a recipient of global fund as compared to what is happening with Action Aid, shows that there is a greater bias towards international institutions.

“Issues within NAC were manageable yet the issues happening within Action Aid are much worse.”

During the presser, the NGOs said they are sure that the Global Fund support comes to a country in order to benefit the locals, hence the need to probe and question issues when they are wrong.

The Forum says it suspects the high level fraud and corruption.

“There are evidence that in the process of the fund, there has been huge elements of fraud and mismanagement of the global funds. There are instances that instead of transferring money into sub grantees accounts, Action Aid and other sub-grantees were drawing cash and giving to implementers which raises a big questions of accountability hence the demand that the Global Fund management should revert back to National Aids Commission,” reads the statement in part.

Summary of demands include reconstituting the Malawi Global Fund country coordinating mechanism, probing of all the officers within Action Aid involved in the grant management for their role of the

Global Fund mismanagement towards the recovery of the resources and that Global Fund and Action Aid must institute a forensic audit on how the funds have been utilized as Forum suspect that there have been gross mismanagement and fraud.

“ACB must probe Action Aid in the issue of management of the global funds and its beneficiaries and that the NGO Board and CONGOMA must review the role of international organizations in implementation of projects as they are usurping the space of local NGOs.

“International NGOs must not be implementers but rather partner with the local organizations. The British Government must probe the role of Action Aid as a UK based charity on how it’s contributing to the local mismanagement of the funds in Malawi and other underdeveloped countries.

“All District CSO/CBOs network must not allow any International NGO to implement any actions related to Global Fund as by law are not required not to do so.”

ActionAid Malawi is yet to react to the statement.

