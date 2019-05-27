Activist Kajoloweka appointed UN Youth Ambassador on SDG 16

Malawi youth and rights activist Charles Kajoloweka has confirmed his appointment as United Nations (UN) Youth Ambassador for Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 16.

SDG 16 advances in promoting the rule of law and access to justice.

However, progress is being made in regulations to promote public access to information, albeit slowly, and in strengthening institutions upholding human rights at the national level.

In his remarks, Kajolweka described his appointment as a great honour not only to himself but to the Malawi nation at large.

Kajoloweka has been appointed together with other 15 youth activists from across all the continents.

“[I am] Honoured to have been appointed UN Youth Ambassador on SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and inclusive societies). Under the 16×16 Youth Initiative led by the UNDP, my role together with other 15 Youth Ambassadors (drawn from all continents) will involve engaging relevant stakeholders and partners at national and global level to take bold and strong action on SDG16 and empowerment of youth,” said Kajoloweka.

Kajoloweka is a human rights activist and the Executive Director of a Non-Governmental Organization in Malawi known as Youth and Society (YAS).

At his tender age, Kajoloweka has experience in human rights advocacy, providing leadership in program designing, implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and in resource mobilization.

