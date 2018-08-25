Activist  Kajoloweka gets death threats for demanding transparency into K8bn claim

Youth and Society (YAS) executive director Charles Kajoloweka has said he has received a threatening phone call warning him of his impending death, spurring human rights activists to immediately call for the protection of rights defenders in Malawi.

Kajoloweka said he received a phone after he called for transparency into how the case of K8 billion claim from a civil cause number 474 of 2012, where Chombe Foods Limited and Sunrise Pharmaceuticals Limited both belonging to business magnet Leston Mulli, is being handled.

The firms are seeking about K8 billion as interests in business lost in 2013.

Mulli Holdings Limited claimed K3.1 billion after its food processing and pharmaceutical firms were damaged in the July 20 2011 public demonstrations.

But taking it to Facebook, Kajoloweka claiked the phone call was from Mulli.

Mulli could not be reached on his phones.

According to YAS sources, Kajoloweka was taking precautions for his safety.

Governance expert Makhumbo Munthali said the issue of the alleged death threats against human rights defenders and public intellectuals is not new in the recent past.

“We have seen media reports of opposition politicians, journalists, activists and in some cases members of the academia who comment on politics indicating that they are receiving death threats but this has not received the much needed urgent attention from relevant authorities and Police,” said Munthali.

“ In most cases, we have seen government and the Police simply dismissing such serious allegations as simply an attempt by these individuals to buy public sympathy despite the potential threat these allegations have on right to life,” he added.

Munthali said t he failure of the Police to institute and in some few cases conclude investigations into these alleged death threats has often given ammunition to the perpetrators of such threats to continue doing so knowing very well that no one will hold them accountable.

“Worse still, the failure of government to strongly assure protection to human rights defenders and public intellectuals as guaranteed by the Constitution has often led to the growing public perception that both government and the police are accomplice to this,” he said.

“It is only through a demonstration of strong political will on the part of government in approaching this matter and also robust thorough and urgent investigations to these alleged death threats by the Police as well as Human Rights Commission can we be able to understand the root causes of this,” said Munthali.

He said matters of death threats are not laughing matters especially as the country approaches the tripartite elections due May 21 2019.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :