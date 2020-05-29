Activists turn HRDC political, Kapesa resigns as treasurer
Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is being used by activists to promote interests of opposition political parties and as a vehicle to launch individual political careers, a former member told a news conference in Lilongwe on Friday.
HRDC treasure for Karonga chapter Chifundo Kapesa said when he joined the coalition, he was told that the agenda was to fight for human rights in the country.
But Kapesa said sadly the HRDC leadership is busy campaigning for opposition parties “instead of fighting for rights of the people in the country” and the coalition members are using it as a way of gaining political mileage.
“Sadly, the organisation has turned political and working with political parties. Not only that but HRDC leadership is using the organisation to set up careers into politics for certain individuals. For me this is a betrayal to Malawians and I am resigning from my position and HRDC,” said Kapesa.
Kapesa, who was joined by other members, announced his resignation from the coalition..
He has since endorsed the Democratic Progressive Party – United Democratic Front (DPP-UDF) alliance.
“I consulted my boss and other members of the group before my resignation and people from Karonga chapter have accepted that is why I have come with some members from Karonga.
“The coalition has lost its motives, instead of defending the human rights the coalition is busy attacking government,” he said.
He highlighted that some members have had contact and dialogue with the HRDC Chairperson but the dialogue did not materialise which has angered some of the people to leave the coalition.
All the good comments about this lunatic idiot are in order. Go well fool!!
Nothing makes sense here, he’s blaming others for using HRDC as a launching pad for their political careers but he just did exactly the same, why didn’t he go start farming or become a pastor?
I wanted to agree with your sentiments about what has happened to the HRDC but by you endorsing a political alliance you are doing exactly what you claim to be disassociating from.
Iwe ndiwe woposa kwambiri, ndimaona ngatitu ungokhala, nanga chifukwa chani ukusapota Dpp, what’s the difference, iweyo si political interest wawonetsayo?
Honestly speaking🙏🏻🙏🏻
Go well brother iweso si wajoina coward
Good move. The opposition will see ‘nyekhwe’.
Totally agree. It is sickening to see HRDCbeing used by Chilima and Chakwera for political reasons and to perpetrate violence on Maalwians.
I don’t see any sense in this guy. You accuse others and you follow the same root yourself. Why can’t you say that you are bought and you want self enrichment. I think you may be good to convince those who are uneducated or the most ignorant.
May as well benefit from DPP handouts