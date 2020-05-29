Activists turn HRDC political, Kapesa resigns as treasurer

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is being used by activists to promote interests of opposition political parties and as a vehicle to launch individual political careers, a former member told a news conference in Lilongwe on Friday.

HRDC treasure for Karonga chapter Chifundo Kapesa said when he joined the coalition, he was told that the agenda was to fight for human rights in the country.

But Kapesa said sadly the HRDC leadership is busy campaigning for opposition parties “instead of fighting for rights of the people in the country” and the coalition members are using it as a way of gaining political mileage.

“Sadly, the organisation has turned political and working with political parties. Not only that but HRDC leadership is using the organisation to set up careers into politics for certain individuals. For me this is a betrayal to Malawians and I am resigning from my position and HRDC,” said Kapesa.

Kapesa, who was joined by other members, announced his resignation from the coalition..

He has since endorsed the Democratic Progressive Party – United Democratic Front (DPP-UDF) alliance.

“I consulted my boss and other members of the group before my resignation and people from Karonga chapter have accepted that is why I have come with some members from Karonga.

“The coalition has lost its motives, instead of defending the human rights the coalition is busy attacking government,” he said.

He highlighted that some members have had contact and dialogue with the HRDC Chairperson but the dialogue did not materialise which has angered some of the people to leave the coalition.

