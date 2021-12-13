Activists wait in vain for Kalindo at Area 30 as police say he’s moved to undisclosed station

A grouping of human rights activists on Friday waited in vain at the National Police Headquarters at Area 30 in Lilongwe when they visited detained political activist, Bon Kalindo, to give him moral support.

The disappointed activists were told told Kalindo had been moved to another station; hence, it was not possible for them to see him.

They included the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa; the Social Revolution Movement (SRM) Executive Director Phunziro Mvula, Forum for Democracy and Rights Defenders (FDRD) boss Oliver Nakoma, Steve Chimwaza of Human Rights Ambassadors (HRA) and Gomezgani Nkhoma of Mzuzu Youth Caucus.

In a joint statement issued on Friday, the CSO leaders say they are deeply concerned with the “safety and the whereabouts of activist Bon Kalindo, who is currently in the hands of the Malawi Police Service (MPS).”

“As we are writing this statement, not even his family members have knowledge of both his condition and whereabouts. We strongly condemn this barbaric conduct mastered by the MPS. To say the least, this vice reminds Malawians of the old Malawi Congress Party (MCP) one party era of terror, death and fear,” reads the statement in part.

The activists say they are convinced that Kalindo’s arrest is a futile attempt by the MCP administration to silence him.

They challenged the Tonse Alliance Government to immediately release him and stop using barbaric laws that are in conflict with the democratic principles to silence its perceived critics, as such attempts reflect badly on President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration.

“While calling for calm among Bon Kalindo’s followers, and all the concerned citizens, we implore on the authorities to accord the suspect fair treatment and trial. That said, we would like to remind President Chakwera in particular, and indeed the concerned citizens that Kalindo’s arrest will not derail the fight against this government to fix the economy, cushion the poor, and deliver on all its campaign promises that were made prior to the court sanctioned June 23, 2020, Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE),” emphasizes that statement.

