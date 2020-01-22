Admarc guard shoots learners as teachers strike protests go nasty

Eyewitnesses said the learners looted shoes from Bats shoe shop, Airtel shop and went to Admarc to loot bags of maize when an armed guard opened fire.

The wounded learners were rushed to Dowa district hospital.

The learners also smashed private vehicles with stones as they joined their teachers in a march to show displeasure over the government decision not to pay some teachers their December salary.

The nation-wide teachers’ sit-in has entered day three today after government failed to pay all concerned teachers their December salaries by Tuesday.

Secretary General of the union, Charles Kumchenga, that there has not been any movement in the teachers’ bank accounts as earlier pledged by government.

In Mzuzu, the situation was the same as learners turned violent.